Mark Carney, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, speaks after being announced the winner at the Liberal Leadership Event in Ottawa, Ontario, on Sunday. Image: Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP
politics

Japan vows to work with Canada under its next PM for peace, G7 unity

TOKYO

Japan said Monday it will continue to work closely with Canada to ensure peace in the Indo-Pacific and maintain unity among the Group of Seven nations, as former central banker Mark Carney prepares to become the next Canadian prime minister.

Japan's top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi underscored the need to strengthen ties with Canada, saying it shares with Japan fundamental values such as freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law, along with strategic interests.

Canada holds this year's G7 presidency at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump's return has raised concerns about the group's unity.

"We will cooperate with Canada, an important strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain and strengthen the peace and stability of the region and the world, while working to ensure the G7 is united," Hayashi told a regular press briefing.

Canada's governing Liberal Party on Sunday elected Carney as its leader, setting the stage for him to succeed Justin Trudeau, who has announced his decision to step down as premier.

