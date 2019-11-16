Japan wants 'sensible response' from S Korea over intelligence pact

A senior Japanese diplomat on Friday asked his South Korean counterpart for a "sensible response" regarding Seoul's decision not to renew an intelligence sharing pact, known as GSOMIA, with the agreement expiring in a week.
South Korea in August decided not to renew GSOMIA, a pact that is intended to help Japan and South Korea share information on North Korea's missile and nuclear activity.
"In light of the current security environment, (the Japanese side) asked for a sensible response from South Korea," a Japanese foreign ministry official told reporters following a meeting between Shigeki Takizaki, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceania Affairs Bureau, and Kim Jung-han, director-general for Asian and Pacific Affairs at South Korea's foreign ministry.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Samit Basu
A "sensible response" is the termination.
The majority of Koreans don't want to continue the GSOMIA that leaks precious Korean radar data to Japan. The GSOMIA was never popular with Korean public to begin with, and Moon won't pay a political price to continue this extremely unpopular agreement that is seen as harming Korea's own national security by Korean public, Abe's Japan is simply not worth it.
Moon and Abe's successor can resume talks, but talks with Abe is over. Nothing will come out of it as long as Abe is in power.
oldman_13
'Sensible' response from South Korea?
These Japanese officials are sure gluttons for punishment.
Yubaru
What is so damn "precious" about sharing data regarding NK missile launches with Japan?
Consider the damage that could happen to SK if NK actually launched a missile that caused any damage or heaven forbid, and casualties in Japan, because SK did not share any information?
There is nothing "precious" about two countries sharing information that can keep them both safe from a mad man!
Samit Basu
Yubaru
What damage to the ROK? Japan chose to be on its own by declaring that Korea was not trustworthy, Japan alones pays for the consequence of its actions.
There is no useful info coming from Japan. Even Japan's satellites are obsolete and the photo provided by Japan's satellites have lower resolution than commercial satellites.