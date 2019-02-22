Japan wants frictionless UK-EU trade after Brexit: ambassador

Japan wants Britain to have frictionless trade with the European Union after Brexit, its ambassador said Thursday, insisting a damaging no-deal scenario should be avoided.
Japanese companies are looking to expand their investment in Britain but are holding back due to uncertainty over Brexit, Koji Tsuruoka said during a talk in London. However, he insisted Japanese carmaker Honda's decision this week to close its plant in Britain had nothing to do with Brexit.
"Frictionless trade, we fully agree with that. Whether that is through a customs union or other means is up to the negotiation," Tsuruoka said on the Brexit talks. "But the minimum that Japanese companies would like to pursue is an effective supply chain that goes beyond the borders of the UK and the EU."
Britain is heading towards leaving the EU without a deal on March 29 unless one can be struck between London and Brussels that British MPs can agree to, in the remaining weeks.
"I still believe there will be no no-deal, because no-deal is going to be extremely damaging and put many things on halt," the ambassador said. "It can and should be avoided."
Nissan earlier this month axed plans to make its X-Trail sports utility vehicle in Britain, citing "business reasons" but also Brexit uncertainty.
"Unless you can anticipate what happens next, it's very difficult to make decisions that involve certain risks," said Tsuruoka.
He said that since the boom of Japanese investment in Britain began in the early 1980s, Japanese companies had seen the UK as a springboard to export into the EU.
Forty percent of the total Japanese investment into the 28-country bloc comes into Britain, he said.
"The amount of investment is not being reduced; it is being held back," said Tsuruoka. "Existing companies will look into expanding their business but all of these investments were put on hold because of the uncertainty."
From Brexit, "the challenge is to minimize the adverse effect or perhaps open opportunities for new markets."
Separately, the British government on Thursday confirmed that it will not be able to replicate the terms of a recently adopted EU-Japan trade deal before Brexit.
If Britain leaves the EU without a divorce agreement, it will not benefit from the pact which removes barriers to trade with Japan. The government said plans to replicate a customs union with Turkey would not be ready either, affecting 1.39 percent of total UK trade.© 2019 AFP
18 Comments
Login to comment
kurisupisu
EU intransigence and UK political ineptness make a mockery of democracy!
Akie
What can Japan do ? Share some values ?
Tangerine2000
Everybody wants frictionless trade, but the EU want it on terms so unacceptable to the British it's probably not going to happen.
I am very interested to see whether the bureaucratic elements of the EU or the common sense of European business will win out by the end of March.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Japan wants...... Mind ya own and keep ya nose out of it.
Aly Rustom
Its going to be a hard brexit, I think. I still hope that the UK will approach the CANZ and set up a FTA with open borders. All those countries sure could use it.
Agree.
kohakuebisu
The problem is simply that Theresa May cares more about immigration than trade. It was her that brought in the Non-EU spouse visa rules that make life difficult for anyone who marries a Japanese to live in the UK. The 52-48 vote for Brexit was not a vote to automatically end freedom of movement and there is no mandate for it. The sad truth is that Brexit has been ineptly handled by the current government. The red lines are Theresa May's, not the EUs.
Goodlucktoyou
All major companies should leave Britain or else pay custom duties and taxes. Europe is a bigger market.
Peeping_Tom
"Agree."
Really?!
A "little" knowledge on what Japan's FDI means to Britain, and the reasons why they came here in the first place certainly won't kill any of you!!!
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-10-03/japan-waves-goodbye-to-u-k-as-gateway-to-europe-post-brexit
CrazyGaijin
The Brexit referendum was not only very antidemocratic but also traitorous. The correct answer wasn't to vote yes or no, it was to not vote at all, because people did not know what they were really voting for or consequences that would follow.
Japan provides a lot of investment and jobs for the UK so it would be wise to do everything possible to create an environment for them and other countries to sustain healthy trade and commercial efficiency. UK still has the fifth largest economy in the world and people want to trade and invest here even if there is hard Brexit, but it will be difficult for a number of years until trade deals have been struck. The good news is that total control over trade allows UK to control tariffs which can help to courage the development domestic business and industry.
Tangerine2000
@CrazyGaijin
Cue John Cleese-style laugh.....HAHAHA....HAAAAA
Aly Rustom
Yes really.
That's not the point. The point is Japan has this haughty attitude of "we want this and don't want that." Since when does Japan let ANYONE tell THEM what to do. Japan feels that it can boss its way around but heaven forbid that happens to THEM. If the Japanese companies want to leave the UK then let them leave. But telling the UK that they want this or that is not Japan's place to do so.
smithinjapan
And why is it Japan Always hops on the world stage and talks about things it cannot even BEGIN to deal with at home? They can't deal with all the scandals, how to hold a frictionless Olympics in mid-summer, or even what to do about Imperial succession. If and when people offer opinions from outside they are met with "It's none of your business".
And as if that needs pointing out, I love how they intentionally chose the Nissan photo to go with the article... I mean, we all know how frictionless that situation is.
sf2k
pot meet kettle
Ex_Res
If the Japanese companies want to leave the UK then let them leave.
As I have often said, I would be sorry to see Japanese companies leave, but there is life after Japan.
itsonlyrocknroll
Business investment, whether domestic or international in origin, have had ample time to make contingency plans to overt any perceived adverse effects from a UK 29th March clean break departure from the European Union.
It is inappropriate for The Japanese Ambassador to Great Britain, Koji Tsuruoka, to make veiled threats to suggest, insist or demand any course of action the UK Government should undertake to deflect potential disruption to Japan businesses/companies managed supply chains.
Theresa May's Government could, quite rightly be accused of turning the UK – EU negotiations into a shameful dogs breakfast. However the political ramifications of a 'Brexit in Name Only' could be incalculable. For better or for worse let proceedings take there course.
After all, the Government of Japan has the EU- Japan Economic Partnership Agreement to fall back on.
There will likely, economically, be a number of countries wanting to play catch up with potential Trade agreements, especially if the UK manages tariffs with a divergent regulatory structure
SwissToni
Don’t know why people are complaining, any country has the right to comment in its own self interest, however it sees it. Japan’s investment in the U.K. is not a charitable exercise and many of those businesses see a threat to their promised trading conditions.
Its unrealistic to expect business to make plans to avert all possible contingencies. It would be a ridiculous waste of money to invest blindly, something UK business has been pointing out for quite some time.
Peeping_Tom
"And why is it Japan Always hops on the world stage and talks about things it cannot even BEGIN to deal with at home? "
Japan has all the "rights" to complain about Brexit!
They came into Britain only after being "begged" and assured by Maggie Thatcher of a guaranteed place in the larger EU market; unfettered access was the catalyst for massive inflows of Japanese FDI.
Had it not been for such "assurances" Japanese companies would have settled inside the EU, mainly in Germany.
Japan is the second biggest foreign investor in the UK (after the US), and is set to become the biggest loser creditor, thanks to it!!!
Companies sue one another for breach and seek damages as a result; Japan "should" do likewise on account of impending, unilateral change of circumstances brought about by totally clueless people, masquerading as patriots, and not bona fide purchasers. This is not akin to a lovers tiff, where one party is at a liberty to change its mind at will, any time irrespective of the consequences.
Not unlike the Scots, who chose Britain over independence because they were lied in relation to EU membership.
Similar to the British farmer who's set to be raised to the ground, should the UK adopt WTO rules of commerce; and manufacturers too. While at it add services, that depend exclusively on the EU passport!!!!
P Minford, the only significant economist for Brexit openly admits that WTO will decimate the UK's farming and industry, as Britain will not be able to compete in price with Tonga! And that will take at least 50 years for the "benefits" of Brexit to surface!!!!
To deny the impending disaster facing the UK (my country, btw) only show total ignorance (which most of you are anyway), or a blatant attempt to obfuscate reality.
Jimi
Brexit is none of Japans business and they should keep their nose out of it. By the way, the EU and Japan signed no tariff deals recently, that's why they are pulling Honda and Nissan out of the UK, nothing to do with Brexit. They will relocate these plants in the EU. Japan is not a friend of the UK that's for sure.