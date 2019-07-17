Japan wants to keep military info pact with S Korea: Kono

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, in a newspaper interview published Wednesday, indicated Japan's preference to continue a bilateral accord on sharing military intelligence with South Korea that is coming up for renewal next month.

Kono's written interview, published in the South Korean daily JoongAng Ilbo, comes amid mounting concern over the potential impact of worsening South Korea-Japan ties on the security cooperation accord between the two countries.

"The ties between the two countries are under a very difficult condition, but Japan will continue to cooperate with South Korea on the agenda that it should cooperate on, including the North Korea issue," Kono was quoted as saying.

South Korea and Japan signed the General Security of Military Information Agreement, a military intelligence-sharing pact often shortened as GSOMIA, in November 2016.

The accord, which went into effect immediately, has since been renewed every year, but there are worries that it may not be renewed this time as ties between the key U.S. defense allies in Asia sink to their lowest level in years.

The arrangement can be terminated if either party notifies the other of its intention of canceling the accord at least 90 days before the end of each one-year period.

As for the South Korean stance, the Dong-A Ilbo, another South Korean newspaper, reported Wednesday that the office of President Moon Jae In has determined that South Korea should maintain the intelligence-sharing accord with Japan.

The South Korean Supreme Court last autumn ordered some Japanese firms to pay damages to Koreans who claimed they were forced to work at their factories or mines in Japan during World War II, while Japan views the issue of compensation as having been settled under a 1965 bilateral accord.

This month, Japan tightened export rules for several materials needed by South Korean companies to make semiconductors and display panels, prompting South Korea to accuse its neighbor of engaging in economic retaliation.

"It was South Korea that unilaterally broke a legal promise after over 50 years," Kono said in the interview, referring to the 1965 agreement, under which Japan provided South Korea with $500 million in grants and loans.

The foreign minister added that the court rulings came as a "disappointment" not only to the Japanese government but also to many Japanese who hope to maintain a good relationship with South Korea.

Kono also urged South Korea to agree to third-party arbitration as spelled out under the 1965 agreement to settle the dispute stemming from the court rulings. Japan has made the request, and Thursday is the deadline for South Korea's response.

With regard to Japan's recent export curbs against South Korea, Kono strongly denied the allegation that the tighter controls are retaliation.

Kono said he is closely coordinating with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung Wha, but did not clearly respond to a question about whether the leaders of the two countries should have a summit to calm the situation.

In 2012, Japan and South Korea were ready to sign the intelligence-sharing agreement, but South Korea, then under President Lee Myung Bak, postponed the process at the last minute due to a surge in domestic opposition stemming from Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

After a lapse of four years, the agreement was signed on Nov. 23, 2016, under Moon's predecessor Park Geun Hye in response to growing concerns over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

© KYODO