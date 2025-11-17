 Japan Today
A member of security stands guard at the Japanese embassy in Beijing Image: AFP
politics

Japan warns citizens in China over safety as dispute escalates

TOKYO

Japan has warned its citizens in China to be careful of their surroundings and to avoid big crowds amid a diplomatic row over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments on Taiwan.

The escalating spat has already seen Beijing advise Chinese citizens to avoid traveling to Japan and hit Tokyo stocks.

"Pay attention to your surroundings and avoid as much as possible squares where large crowds gather or places that are likely to be identified as being used by many Japanese people," the Japanese embassy in China said in a statement on its website dated Monday.

Minoru Kihara, Japan's top government spokesman, said Tuesday that such advice was issued "based on a comprehensive assessment of the political situation, including the security situation in the relevant country or region, as well as the social conditions."

The diplomatic feud between China and Japan was ignited by Takaichi's suggestion that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to take the democratic island, reacted furiously to Takaichi's comments.

It called for her to retract the remarks and summoned the Japanese ambassador on Friday.

In a post on X on November 8, the Chinese consul general in Osaka, Xue Jian, threatened to "cut off that dirty head", apparently referring to Takaichi, who took office in October.

Tokyo said it had summoned the Chinese ambassador over the now-deleted social media post.

Masaaki Kanai, the top official in the foreign ministry for Asia-Pacific affairs arrived in China Monday seeking to defuse the row, and was at the Chinese foreign ministry Tuesday, Jiji press agency reported.

He had been expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Liu Jinsong, earlier reports said.

The Japanese embassy warning also advised citizens to "respect local customs and be careful about your words and attitudes when interacting with local people".

"If you see a person or group that you feel suspicious of, stay away from it and leave the place immediately," it said.

Tokyo shares fell three percent Tuesday as the diplomatic spat weighed on sentiment.

Japanese tourism and retail shares dived on Monday after China warned its citizens to avoid Japan, a tourist hotspot.

Asia's two top economies are closely entwined, with China the biggest source of tourists -- almost 7.5 million visitors in the first nine months of 2025 -- coming to Japan.

Before taking power last month, Takaichi was a vocal critic of China and its military build-up in the Asia-Pacific.

If a Taiwan emergency entails "battleships and the use of force, then that could constitute a situation threatening the survival (of Japan)", Takaichi, 64, told parliament on November 7.

Under Japan's self-imposed rules, an existential threat is one of the few cases where it can act militarily.

