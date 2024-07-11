Japan warns of rising tension over China's military drills near Taiwan

Japan warned on Friday that China risked escalating tension with Taiwan with an increase in military exercises that appeared aimed in part at readying Beijing's forces for a possible invasion of the democratically governed island.
Japan's annual assessment of security threats, including those posed by neighbours China, North Korea and Russia, comes as Taiwan closely monitors Chinese air and sea exercises, including one with an aircraft carrier in the nearby Pacific.
"Because of that increase in military activity we cannot discount the possibility of heightened tensions," Japan said for the first time in its annual Defence White Paper.
The drills are the latest in a series including manoeuvres in the Taiwan Strait last year that a senior U.S. general said would be key to any invasion.
Tokyo's warning comes after NATO members meeting in Washington this week described China as a "decisive enabler" of Russia's war in Ukraine and said that Beijing continues to pose systemic challenges to Europe and to security. The remarks drew a sharp response from Beijing.
Japan worries that any conflict in Taiwan would spread to its territory.
With its westernmost island only 110 km (68 miles) from Taiwan, Japan hosts more than 50,000 American troops, hundreds of U.S. military aircraft, and an aircraft carrier strike group that Washington could deploy to defend Taiwan.
Japan's 548-page assessment also highlighted China's plans to double its nuclear arsenal to more than 1,000 warheads by 2030.
It mentioned attempts by neighbouring North Korea to boost its nuclear strike capability with surveillance satellites and new, more advanced missiles, some with sufficient range to strike the United States.
Japan also identified Russia as a concern, because of its military ties with China, and, more recently, with North Korea, which had begun supplying it with artillery shells and other ammunition for its forces fighting in Ukraine.
In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a deal with North Korea's Kim Jong Un featuring a mutual defence pledge by which Moscow could offer military aid to Pyongyang.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.
isabelle
Japan truly does live in the neighborhood from hell, as often stated. Sadly, things won't change until those awful regimes fall.
In the meantime, the free world is doing the right thing: arming itself, building alliances, sharing intelligence, improving interoperability and access to each other's bases, and decoupling from these horrific countries' economies and industries (though not nearly fast enough in the case of China).
We can't fully prevent senseless war being waged by authoritarian madmen, but we can try our best to deter it and, in the worst case, be fully prepared for when it breaks out.
deanzaZZR
Japan truly does need to stay out of the Chinese civil war seeing that Imperial Japanese Forces occupied parts of China killing millions of Chinese civilians.
This is current LDP policy sanctioned by the Biden/Blinken team. Of course Kishida has something like a 15% approval rating. Ask the average Japanese citizen what they think about the situation and they will say they want to stay out of any conflict and want peace.
isabelle
Japan is not a party to the historic remnants of the Chinese civil war. Regardless, the CCP truly does need to stay out of independent Taiwan.
There you go with your tu quoque again. Your arguments might carry more weight if they didn't constantly contain fallacies.
TaiwanIsNotChina
An excellent argument about 70 years too late. Time does matter.
deanzaZZR
Taiwan, officially the Republic of China is, shockingly, I know to some, a political entity which claims to rules all of China from Xinjiang to the west to Heilongjiang in the NW and to Guangdong in the south.
中華民國
中華人民共和國弱
中華 = China. Japan need not apply.
TaiwanIsNotChina
You tell me that Taiwan could drop that claim and not have the mainland lose its stuffing.