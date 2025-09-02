Japan watching China's moves 'with interest' at 80th anniversary war parade

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and foreign leaders including Russia President Vladimir Putin, center left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center right, walk to Tiananmen Rostrum ahead of a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender in Beijing, China, on Wednesday.

The Japanese government said Wednesday it is paying attention to China's moves as it holds a massive military parade in Beijing marking 80 years since Japan's formal surrender in World War II, with guests including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

While declining to comment on China's intentions, Japan's top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular press conference, "We are closely watching related moves with interest."

He also said the government has repeatedly conveyed to China Japan's position as a "peace-loving nation" committed to never repeating the tragedy of war. Japan invaded a vast swath of China before World War II and colonized the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

Japan and China share the broad direction of comprehensively promoting a "mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests" and building "constructive and stable" bilateral ties, the chief Cabinet secretary also said.

In the military parade to celebrate the 80th anniversary of China's victory in what it calls its war of resistance against Japanese aggression, Beijing showed off its new generation of weaponry and highlighted its unity with Russia and North Korea through their leaders' presence at the event.

