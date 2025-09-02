Japan watching China's moves 'with interest' at 80th anniversary war parade

The Japanese government said Wednesday it is paying attention to China's moves as it holds a massive military parade in Beijing marking 80 years since Japan's formal surrender in World War II, with guests including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
While declining to comment on China's intentions, Japan's top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular press conference, "We are closely watching related moves with interest."
He also said the government has repeatedly conveyed to China Japan's position as a "peace-loving nation" committed to never repeating the tragedy of war. Japan invaded a vast swath of China before World War II and colonized the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.
Japan and China share the broad direction of comprehensively promoting a "mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests" and building "constructive and stable" bilateral ties, the chief Cabinet secretary also said.
In the military parade to celebrate the 80th anniversary of China's victory in what it calls its war of resistance against Japanese aggression, Beijing showed off its new generation of weaponry and highlighted its unity with Russia and North Korea through their leaders' presence at the event.© KYODO
Wasabi
putin has the red carpet, the same with trump but it is seams that the others leaders did not applaud him. He was more welcome by the US.
Fighto!
All the despots and murderers you've ever wanted to see, in one shot.
Nasty, the lot of them.
JJE
Putin got the geopolitical rockstar welcome from all the leaders there. One could make the case he has well earned it.
At the back right we can observe Robert Fico of Slovakia and FM of Hungary Peter Szijjarto there - the only decent representatives from the EU bloc who didn't want to isolate themselves from this new emerging world. The former had a one-on-one meeting with Putin and told a joke using a Chinese metaphor, comparing the EU leadership to a frog at the bottom of well - in this context meaning narrow minded and unable to comprehend the changes in the world around them - provoking laughter all round.