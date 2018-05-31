Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has maintained a hard line against Pyongyang but has also said Japan will need to eventually hold direct talks with North Korea Photo: AFP/File
politics

Japan weighs minister-level talks with N Korea: reports

0 Comments
By Toshifumi Kitamura
TOKYO

Japan is weighing high-level, direct talks with North Korea, potentially an August meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers, local media said Wednesday.

The idea, which Tokyo officials declined to confirm, was reported by major local media as preparations appear back on track for an unprecedented summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The talks could take place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in August in Singapore, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper said citing unnamed government sources.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga declined to confirm the reports. "We are aware of the media reports. Nothing has been decided, including whether or not the minister would attend the ASEAN related meetings," he told a regular press conference.

Kyodo News agency, also citing unnamed sources, said Tokyo has sounded out Pyongyang on a proposal for Foreign Minister Taro Kono to meet his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho.

Japanese officials, however, would first evaluate the outcome of the expected US-North Korea summit before pushing for the potential ministerial talks, Kyodo and Mainichi said.

The last ministerial-level talks between Tokyo and Pyongyang were in 2015, also on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has maintained a hard line against the North, calling for continued sanctions and a maximum-pressure campaign on Pyongyang.

But he has also said Japan will need to eventually hold direct talks with North Korea to resolve an emotional row over abductions of Japanese nationals by Pyongyang.

Trump had been scheduled to meet Kim in Singapore on June 12, but the meeting was thrown into doubt after the U.S. leader said he was cancelling it.

Since then, meetings to prepare for the talks have resumed. Abe will meet Trump on June 7 to discuss the talks and stress the importance of the abduction issue for Tokyo.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Reasons to be Cheerful: Why Being an ALT Is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Careers

Keeping Japan’s Traditions Alive With Julia Maeda Of Tokyo Personalised

Savvy Tokyo

Get Yourself Connected: A Quick Guide to Internet Setup in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Kofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Hot springs

Takimikan

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo