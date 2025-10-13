Japan welcomes hostage release in Gaza, ceasefire deal

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday.

Japan on Tuesday welcomed the release of hostages and a ceasefire secured under the first phase of a U.S.-led peace deal to end more than two years of conflict between Israeli and Hamas forces.

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday returned all 20 living hostages to Israel as part of the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan, with Trump signing a ceasefire deal with leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

Praising Trump's leadership in realizing the deal, top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said Japan "wholeheartedly welcomes" the release of hostages, the ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which has been devastated by the conflict.

Amid uncertainty over the next steps in the peace process, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi told a press conference Japan will "strongly urge all concerned parties to steadily implement" the plan.

He also said Japan will be "actively involved in international efforts to promote the recovery and reconstruction" of Gaza, and that it continues to play its role in achieving a two-state solution.

The conflict began after Hamas launched attacks on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking some 250 captives. It prompted massive Israeli retaliation and the deaths of over 67,000 people in Gaza, with many facing starvation.

