politics

Japan welcomes South Korean intelligence chief's visit as chance to talk

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan on Monday welcomed the visit of South Korea's intelligence chief Park Jie-won as an opportunity to discuss frosty ties between Seoul and Tokyo, the government's chief spokesman said. South Korea's National Intelligence Service chief arrived in Tokyo on Sunday and met senior ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Toshihiro Nikai, Kato said.

"Ties between Japan and South Korea are strained and for these two long-time friends to meet and talk is meaningful," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said during a regular press briefing.

The NIS declined to confirm his schedule citing security concerns, but South Korean lawmakers said last week, after being briefed by the intelligence agency, that it was arranging a trip by Park and his meetings with Japanese officials.

Kato also declined to provide details of who else Park would meet during his time in Japan.

Hollow gesture and does nothing to prevent the continued hostile view South Korea has of Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

