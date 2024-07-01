 Japan Today
Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa (R) and her Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry attend a joint press conference after their talks in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa (R) and her Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry attend a joint press conference after their talks in Tokyo on Tuesday. Image: Kyodo
Japan welcomes Sri Lanka's debt restructuring efforts

3 Comments
TOKYO

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Tuesday praised Sri Lanka's recent efforts to address its economic crisis and debt restructuring, following the South Asian country's agreement with creditor nations, according to the Japanese government.

Kamikawa met with her Sri Lankan counterpart, Ali Sabry, in Tokyo, and they agreed that their countries will further promote exchanges of human resources, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Sri Lanka announced last week it had reached a debt restructuring deal covering about $5.8 billion with creditor countries, including China, its largest bilateral lender, and Japan.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt in 2022, triggering an economic crisis.

Kamikawa and Sabry last held talks in May in Colombo, affirming their commitment to work together toward the "transparent" restructuring of the country's debt.

3 Comments
There's nothing good coming from the debt.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Japan worried about Sri Lanka’s debt ;-)

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Sri Lanka has learned a very painful lesson of the past decade or so. Be careful who you get into bed with! Can’t be a good feeling now looking for help and handouts.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

