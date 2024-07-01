Japan welcomes Sri Lanka's debt restructuring efforts

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa (R) and her Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry attend a joint press conference after their talks in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Tuesday praised Sri Lanka's recent efforts to address its economic crisis and debt restructuring, following the South Asian country's agreement with creditor nations, according to the Japanese government.

Kamikawa met with her Sri Lankan counterpart, Ali Sabry, in Tokyo, and they agreed that their countries will further promote exchanges of human resources, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Sri Lanka announced last week it had reached a debt restructuring deal covering about $5.8 billion with creditor countries, including China, its largest bilateral lender, and Japan.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt in 2022, triggering an economic crisis.

Kamikawa and Sabry last held talks in May in Colombo, affirming their commitment to work together toward the "transparent" restructuring of the country's debt.

