Japan welcomes Trump shift on TPP, but warns against renegotiation

The Japanese government on Friday greeted with cautious optimism the news that U.S. President Donald Trump is willing to explore re-entering the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, while stressing that Washington should accept the original terms.
"If this means that President Trump is correctly evaluating the significance and effects of the TPP, it's something we want to welcome," Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan's minister in charge of the TPP, said after a Cabinet meeting.
But he added: "The 11 participating countries share the thinking that it would be extremely difficult to take out part of the TPP and renegotiate or change it."
He said Japan wants to ascertain Trump's thoughts on trade policy through a summit between the U.S. leader and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Florida next week.
Trump directed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, to look into rejoining the pact in a meeting on Thursday with lawmakers and state governors, according to Republican senators who were at the meeting.
The U.S. withdrawal from the TPP shortly after Trump's inauguration last year made Japan the largest of the 11 Pacific Rim economies left in the deal. Those countries signed a new version last month that had been revised to account for the U.S. absence.
Likening the pact to a glass sculpture, Motegi said its "high-standard and balanced" terms had been hard-won through long negotiations.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the government's top spokesman, said Japan will continue to focus its efforts on bringing the "TPP 11" into force quickly.
"We will keep making clear to the United States the economic and strategic importance of the TPP, including the fact that it would serve as a plus for the U.S. economy and employment," Suga told a press conference.
Finance Minister Taro Aso suggested that Trump's shift on the pact should be approached with caution.
"We need to confirm the facts...(Trump) can be temperamental and might say something different the next day," Aso said.
Trump has hinted at an interest in rejoining the TPP since January this year, having previously said his administration would pursue bilateral trade deals rather than multilateral ones.
The shift comes amid a developing trade dispute between the United States and China, which did not take part in the TPP.
The 10 other TPP members are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.© KYODO
Alex80
The U.S. are so embarrassing! "We want the TPP"..."No, we don't want it anymore, we don't need it, we are so strong!"..."Uhm, wait...Maybe it's better if we join TPP too!" I can't stop laughing.
sf2k
Forget it. Not every country wants to suck up to the USA. I'd prefer UK after Brexit to join but then the name would have to change. Transnational partnership? Just not China, not USA, not Russia.
CPTPP11, the 11 countries together make up a market in the metric system as well.
USA is a huge market to be sure, so it would be unrealistic to ignore completely and thus regular trade will occur, but given their protectionist and annoying attitudes it would be better one-on-one deals rather than pretending they'd respect a group deal.
If they're in the CPTPP11 they'd want changes and it just becomes another USA system for them not a partnership with others. Yuck
Regular trade will suffice or one on one deals
Peter14
Trump is realising that to have a trade war and win, you need a plan B and maybe a plan C for when things get tough. If he is expecting more concessions for joining the TPP he is dreaming. He will be lucky if what was on offer originally is reinstated.
Trump might just be learning that it is wise to have friends because the US cant go it alone against the world and still win.
Bintaro
The 11 countries should negotiate nothing. The US joins or stays out. The pact is done and signed, everyone agreed on the terms, there is no reason to change anything for the US.
Jimizo
4D chess or knight to e5 followed by knight pulling a snacked arse face and asking if he can go back?
gokai_wo_maneku
What a disaster! Hope he doesn't follow through with it. Look for your medicine costs to skyrocket as US drug companies sue to have drug prices set to US levels and sue for lost profits (which they can do under TPP). What are they thinking?!?!?
Alexandre T. Ishii
Japan welcomes means Abe administration...For me, no thanks! JK Trump brick-head-of-no-control!
gokai_wo_maneku
If the TPP is not renegotiated, Trump cannot go back to his base and say he negotiated a better deal for the US. So I hope for no renegotiation. But I really hope for the US to just stay out.
smithinjapan
"...while stressing that Washington should accept the original terms."
I like how Japan conveniently forgets that JAPAN was not willing to agree to the original terms, which caused such a delay that it was passed on to Trump, who passed on it. Then they renegotiated. So here's Japan again saying they want it their way and no one else's.