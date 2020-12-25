Japan welcomes UK-EU trade deal

The Japanese government on Friday welcomed the long-awaited post-Brexit free trade agreement struck between the United Kingdom and the European Union before a year-end deadline as it averts the potential negative impact of a no-deal outcome.

The government welcomes the fact that "issues such as the introduction of tariffs between the EU and UK have been averted that could have had a serious impact on the international economy," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in a statement after the agreement on the deal Thursday.

Motegi said Japan will "closely monitor" the implementation of the agreement and continue to share information and provide support to Japanese businesses based in the United Kingdom and continental Europe to maintain their smooth operations.

"Japan expects both sides' parliaments to swiftly take the necessary measures to ratify the agreement," Hiroshi Kajiyama, minister of economy, trade and industry, told a press conference.

The United Kingdom and the European Union reached the agreement in a move ensuring that trade in goods without tariffs and quotas will continue even after the UK's transition period out of the bloc ends on Dec 31.

The deal is a relief for Japanese automakers which had threatened to quit the country in the event of a no-deal and the imposition of tariffs of 10 percent on exports to the European Union.

The auto industry has been particularly concerned about rules-of-origin requirements.

According to government documents, the deal ensures modern rules of origin and that electric vehicles made in the United Kingdom will be eligible for preferential tariff rates.

Nissan Motor Co has Britain's largest car plant, a facility in Sunderland with a workforce of about 7,000, and manufactures the Leaf electric vehicle as well as the Juke and Qashqai compact sport utility vehicle models. Toyota Motor Corp, which has been in Britain since 1993, makes three versions of the Corolla sedan, including a hybrid version.

Despite the deal, there are concerns that exporters will be subject to additional paperwork at the border and there could be costly delays. The auto industry relies on a constant supply of parts from mainland Europe.

