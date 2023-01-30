Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Passengers of a plane from Dalian in China, head to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test area upon their arrival at Narita international airport
Passengers from Dalian in China head to the COVID-19 test area upon their arrival at Narita international airport on Jan 12. Photo: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON
politics

Japan will continue to monitor COVID situation in China

TOKYO

Japan will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in China and deal "flexibly" with border control measures, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

The comment came a day after the Chinese embassy in Japan said it had resumed the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens traveling to the country.

China had stopped issuing visas for Japanese nationals earlier this month after Japan toughened COVID-19 border control rules for travelers coming directly from China.

