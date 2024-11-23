Japan to hold first memorial for 'all workers' at Sado gold mines but blurs WWII atrocity

Japan is holding a memorial ceremony on Sunday near the Sado Island Gold Mines, which were listed this summer as a UNESCO World Heritage site after the country settled years of historical disputes with South Korea and reluctantly acknowledged the mines' dark history.
At these mines, hundreds of Koreans were forced to labor under abusive and brutal conditions during World War II, historians say. The Japanese government says Sunday’s ceremony will pay tribute to “all workers” who died at the mines, but without spelling out who they are — part of what critics call a persistent policy of whitewashing Japan's history of sexual and labor exploitation before and during the war.
South Korea’s government said Saturday it will not attend a memorial service due to unspecified disagreements with Tokyo over the event.
South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement it was impossible to settle the disagreements between both governments before the planned event on Sunday.
The ministry didn’t specify what the disagreements were.
Some South Koreans had criticized the Seoul government throwing its support behind an event without securing a clear Japanese commitment to highlight the plight of Korean laborers. There were also complaints over South Korea agreeing to pay for the travel expenses of Korean victims’ family members who were invited to attend the ceremony.
Ahead of the ceremony Sunday, The Associated Press explains the Sado mines, their history and the controversy.
The 16th century mines on the island of Sado, about the size of the Pacific island of Guam, off the western coast of Niigata prefecture, operated for nearly 400 years beginning in 1601 and were once the world’s largest gold producer. They closed in 1989. During the Edo period, from 1600 to 1868, the mines supplied gold currency to the ruling Tokugawa Shogunate.
Today, the site has been developed as a tourist facility and hiking site where visitors can learn about the changes in mining technology and production methods while looking at the remains of mine shafts and ore dressing facilities.
Critics say the Japanese government only highlights the glory of the mines and covers up its use of Korean victims of forced labor and their ordeals. The mines were registered as a cultural heritage site in July after Japan agreed to include an exhibit on the conditions of Korean forced laborers and to hold a memorial service after repeated protests from the South Korean government.
At the July meeting of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, the Japanese delegate said Tokyo had installed new exhibition material to explain the “severe conditions of (the Korean laborers’) work and to remember their hardship.”
Japan also acknowledged that Koreans were made to do more dangerous tasks in the mine shaft, which caused some to die. Those who survived also developed lung diseases and other health problems. Many of them were given meager food rations and nearly no days off and were caught by police if they escaped, historians say. But the Japanese government has refused to admit they were “forced labor.”
South Korea had earlier opposed the listing of the site for UNESCO World Heritage on the grounds that the Korean forced laborers used at the mines were missing from the exhibition. South Korea eventually supported the listing after consultations with Japan and Tokyo’s pledge to improve the historical background in the exhibit and to hold a memorial that also includes Koreans.
Historians say Japan used hundreds of thousands of Korean laborers, including those forcibly brought from the Korean Peninsula, at Japanese mines and factories to make up for labor shortages because most working-age Japanese men had been sent to battlefronts across Asia and the Pacific. About 1,500 Koreans were forced to work at the Sado mines, according to Yasuto Takeuchi, an expert on Japan’s wartime history, citing wartime Japanese documents.
The South Korean government has said it expects Japan to keep its pledge to be truthful to history and to show both sides of the Sado mines.
“The controversy surrounding the Sado mines exhibit underscores a deeper problem” of Japan’s failure to face up to its wartime responsibility and its growing “denialism” of its wartime atrocities, Takeuchi said.
All workers who died at the Sado mines will be honored. That includes hundreds of Korean laborers who worked there during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.
Officials say the ceremony is organized by a group of local Japanese politicians, business owners and other volunteers who campaigned for the Sado mines to win the UNESCO status, but preparations were handled by local government officials, who did not disclose details, including guests and programs, until the last minute.
Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya announced the ceremony on Friday, but he declined to comment on “diplomatic exchanges.”
Officials at Sado city and the Foreign Ministry said about 100 people, including officials from Japan’s local and central government, as well as South Korean Foreign Ministry officials and the relatives of Korean wartime laborers, have been invited. Attendants are expected to observe a moment of silence for the victims who died at the mines due to accidents and other causes.
The ceremony dredged up long-standing frustrations in South Korea.
South Korea’s Foreign Ministry has been accused of lacking transparency over the way it handled the communication with Tokyo as critics question why Seoul was throwing its support behind an event without securing a clear Japanese commitment to highlight the plight of Korean forced laborers.
During its weekly briefings, the ministry has refused to elaborate on the details or its discussions with Japanese counterparts or why the South has agreed to pay for the travel expenses of the Korean victims’ family members who were invited to attend the ceremony.
Critics say Japan’s government has long been reluctant to discuss wartime atrocities. That includes what historians describe as the sexual abuse and enslavement of women across Asia, many of them Koreans who were deceived into providing sex to Japanese soldiers at frontline brothels and euphemistically called “comfort women,” and the Koreans who were mobilized and forced to work in Japan, especially in the final years of World War II.
Korean compensation demands for Japanese atrocities during its brutal colonial rule have strained relations between the two Asian neighbors, most recently after a 2018 South Korean Supreme Court ruling ordered Japanese companies to pay damages over their wartime forced labor.
Japan’s government has maintained that all wartime compensation issues between the two countries were resolved under the 1965 normalization treaty. Ties between Tokyo and Seoul have improved recently after Washington said their disputes over the historical issues were hampering crucial security cooperation as China’s threat grows in the region.
Japan's whitewashing of wartime atrocities has risen since the 2010s, particularly under the past government of revisionist leader Shinzo Abe. For instance, Japan says the terms “sex slavery” and “forced labor” are inaccurate and insists on the use of highly euphemistic terms such as “comfort women” and “civilian workers” instead.
South Korea’s conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol announced in March 2023 that his country would use a local corporate fund to compensate forced labor victims without demanding Japanese contributions. Japan’s then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later expressed sympathy for their suffering during a Seoul visit. Security, business and other ties between the sides have since rapidly resumed.
Takeuchi said listing Japan’s modern industrial historical sites as a UNESCO World Heritage is a government push to increase tourism. The government, he said, wants “to commercialize sites like the Sado mines by beautifying and justifying their history for Japan’s convenience.”
AP writer Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea contributed.
Tamarama
I honestly don't know why it's so hard to admit the truth.
deanzaZZR
How many Koreans died? How many Japanese died during the same period?
Asiaman7
Certainly sounds like slavery.
dagon
Just like they refuse to admit the harassment, wage theft and crimes against the 'technical trainees'.
Plus ça change.
Sado is a beautiful island.
Sad that it has a history of enriching oligarchical families who to this day still inhabit the ruling LDP.
JeffLee
The Japanese are brought up to believe they are the kindest, most considerate and most civilized people on earth, via media and education who messages are never questioned or examined. So when the likes of UNESCO come along to point to certain of their past deeds, it does not compute in the minds of the people.
sakurasuki
Japan promise anything before being listed in UN Heritage Site, only to change in deaf to Korea after being granted by UN.
kurisupisu
The more the truth is ignored , the more it becomes apparent…
Meiyouwenti
“The Japanese are brought up to believe they are the kindest, most considerate and most civilized people on earth”
Japanese are not unique in believing that. Most people in the world, especially those living in the developed countries, are brought up that way. That’s what they taught at home and at school.
BigP
Your history is what it is! Stop trying to change or hide it.
Everyone can see it, but Japan thinks it’s hidden.
sakurasuki
@Meiyouwenti
Which western countries really tried to erase their factual past, government in western country won't bother to do that. Even if they try do that people will react. While in Japan, there are more and more attempt to change history to change what fit to Japan.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Japanese_history_textbook_controversies
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14982616
.
Nanjing masacre is historical fact,
https://www.history.com/topics/asian-history/nanjing-massacre
Japan tried to have their own.
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14440035
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanjing_Massacre_denial
sakurasuki
@BigP
Exactly and would think people around the world won't know about this.
Peter Neil
everyone knows about the bad things, but talking about unpleasant things is hard for every nation.
Wick's pencil
Maybe because it isn't the truth.
quercetum
Slaves and Sex Slaves are referred to in Japan as “workers laboring under severe conditions” and “therapists releasing tension.”
An atomic bomb is also a “conflict curtailment contraption.” The U.S. employed two “peacemakers” to end the Pacific War.
BertieWooster
The atrocities committed by the Imperial Japanese are just as horrible as those committed by the Nazis. Yet Germany admitted its past and moved on. Certain factions in Japan refuse to admit this and they are holding this country back. Perhaps these are the same people who are holding on to the anachronistic imperial dating system and the totally unworkable chome-banchi, zone within a zone address system.
There is much to love about this country, but the attempt to whitewash the past is pathetic,
NCIS Reruns
Those interested in more details should hunt down a copy of "The Wages of Guilt" by Dutch author Ian Buruma, which compares how the war is taught in Germany and Japan.
kohakuebisu
With the odd notable exception like the ICC, the West is trying really hard to erase the factual present in Palestine. This is to save the West's precious notion that Israel cannot be a bad actor.
garymalmgren
Yes, Undoubtedly Koreans were victims of the system.
operated for nearly 400 years beginning in 1601
Sado was a penal island. Almost every one sent there over those 400 years had a one way ticket.
Worked to death.
Beaten to death.
Starved to death, And if you survived that, there is the Niigata winter.
Frozen to death.
Imagine the number of Japanese who died there before the Koreans.
Evil place!
smithinjapan
"Many of them were given meager food rations and nearly no days off and were caught by police if they escaped, historians say. But the Japanese government has refused to admit they were “forced labor.”"
Anyone surprised? It's the same with Gunkanjima -- promised UNESCO status if they addressed the issue of forced labor, and they put up some tiny sign saying something like, "Koreans were given jobs here", which was taken down after getting the status. You have even weebs on here saying there were no sex slaves but that, "these women were eager prostitutes and were well paid!" or "It was Korea's fault, not Japan's!" So why would it be any surprise here that, once again, Japan doesn't want to fess up to its war crimes and only wants recognition as a victim?
Pukey2
quercetum:
Now that's what I call a euphemism. Or two.
Agent_Neo
Many people mistakenly believe that the fact that Korean workers were working there means that they were forced laborers.
Coal mining at the time resulted in many casualties, and the working conditions were much worse than today, regardless of whether the person was Japanese or Korean. On Gunkanjima, there were brothels exclusively for Koreans, and the wages were high, so workers flocked to the island.
It is unclear what kind of people were forced laborers, as they received a salary, had a pension system, and were given cigarettes.
There was no adequate research, and Korean textbooks list Japanese coal miners who died in Hokkaido as Koreans.
We don't need historians who only speak delusions, and the Japanese who worked on Gunkanjima and the Sado Gold Mine are still alive, so the lies that Korea claims will not hold up in Japan.
Derek Grebe
Here's an idea:
How about UNESCO refuses to consider any of Japan's constant needy requests to be rewarded for Unique Cultural Heritage until Japan owns up to the atrocities it committed?
You want your bauble? Admit what you did.
Falco1
People always citied Germany but also Italy faced the past and admitted it’s mistakes and there is also a general revisionism in many other countries about colonialism etc.
The usual posters here which I won’t name will always desperately find an excuse to bash anyone that beg to differ from their thinking as Japan haters.
Personally I have a profound respect and admiration for Japan and it’s many amazing achievements in human history,but at the same time I do believe that from the people at the helm of this nations to the academics need all to take responsibility and teach to the future generations to the wrong actions and crimes conducted in the past.
Reginald
Certain posters won't touch this with a ten foot poll and will pretend this article doesn't exist and will just downvote lol especially because as pointed out above that families who profited from this are major movers in the LDP and also were never brought to justice for war crimes during WWII as they agreed to play ball for Uncle Sam.
William77
Despite Japan trying in the recent years to put everything under the Unesco even denying some parts of it’s dark past it will take them a lot before ranking the top as Italy has a total of 60 Unesco sites and Japan 26.
nandakandamanda
Re 'atrocity' in the headline. Brutality maybe, like J prisons today, and probably worse.
The word 'atrocity' in the title does not seem appropriate or on-topic here, except when generally describing other well-known WW2 atrocities further down in the article.
deanzaZZR
You know there are some payments involved, likely some on the table and some under the table.
Mocheake
Japan will never come fully come clean. It's a waste of time thinking that will ever happen and its supporters on this site will forever find a way to sidestep Japan's culpability by pointing fingers somewhere else: " Well, what about (insert a country, non-related issue, etc here).
Alan Harrison
Apparently, Dutch and British POW's were intombed in these mines b6 the Kempetei after Japan surrendered. I think that these claims should be investigated.
nandakandamanda
Despite harsh conditions, it was in the interests of their captors to keep their mines running, and thus keep their 'slave' workers alive.
Deliberate killings, however, and alleged entombment would be an atrocity and should indeed be investigated.
deanzaZZR
https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241123050005
dagon
Apologia for slavery seems to still be popular.
'We'll beat them if they slack off, withhold their pay, keep them confined if they try to escape. But why would we kill them? We have to keep the mines running and our pockets full"
Kabukilover
The brutality of mines has been downplayed. That is a fact. Live with it.
OssanAmerica
They have already been investigated and no evidence of this has ever been found. The laborers were Japanese, Korean and Chinese and did not include Allied POWs. It is believed to be a misattributed rumor based on the treatment of POWs in copper and coal mines, but not in Sado.