 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Palestinians inspect a tent camp, which was sheltering displaced people, after it was damaged in an overnight Israeli air strike on a nearby residential building, in Gaza City, on Sept 13. Image: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
politics

Japan will not recognize Palestinian state for now: report

13 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will not recognize a Palestinian state for now, a decision likely taken to maintain relations with the United States and to avoid a hardening of Israel's attitude, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified government sources.

Several governments, including those in Britain, France, Canada and Australia, have said they will recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly this month, adding international pressure on Israel over its actions in the territory.

The U.S. had prompted Japan to forgo the recognition of a Palestinian state through several diplomatic channels, while French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had strongly urged his Japanese counterpart to recognize it, Kyodo news agency reported last week.

Japan has been conducting a "comprehensive assessment, including appropriate timing and modalities, of the issue of recognizing Palestinian statehood," Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya told a news briefing on Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, the government's top spokesperson, repeated the statement at a news conference on Wednesday when asked about the Asahi report.

But Hayashi expressed a "grave sense of crisis" over the Israeli ground assault on Gaza City, saying "the very foundations of a two-state solution could be collapsing".

He urged Israel to "take substantive steps to end the severe humanitarian crisis, including famine, as soon as possible".

At a UN meeting on Friday, Japan was among 142 nations that voted in favor of a declaration outlining "tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps" towards a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

But Asahi said Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to skip a September 22 meeting on the subject during the UN gathering in New York.

Within the Group of Seven nations, German and Italian officials have called an immediate recognition of Palestine "counterproductive".

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

13 Comments
Login to comment

> Japan will not recognize a Palestinian state for now, a decision likely taken to maintain relations with the United States and to avoid a hardening of Israel's attitude

Israel can turn it up a notch?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Good decision.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

Caved to Trump

1 ( +6 / -5 )

"" The U.S. had prompted Japan to forgo the recognition of a Palestinian state ""

How Sad

1 ( +7 / -6 )

Wouldn’t matter if they did, the deaths will continue unabated anyway.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

""But Hayashi expressed a "grave sense of crisis" over the Israeli ground assault on Gaza City, saying "the very foundations of a two-state solution could be collapsing"".

That's the whole idea behind this Genocide is to Kill The Palestinian aspiration for a statehood, but Japan will just watch from the sideline.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

This is very weak from the government.

If the reason really is to "maintain relations" with Trump, that is stupid, as Trump treats both friend and foe the same. To him, everyone is simply an object to extort money from (or, if you're a dictator, someone to get "beautiful letters" and portraits from).

Japan needs to do what is right.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

Look at that photo, people. And the Japanese government refuses to stand up and speak the truth!

I cannot say that I am surprised. I can say that I am disappointed. If not now, likely never for such a weak excuse of leadership.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

Look at that photo, people. And the Japanese government refuses to stand up and speak the truth!　

Photos for a real genocide are readily available on the internet. The Japanese government de facto follows the government that has military bases in Japan. It can't be helped.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

""Within the Group of Seven nations, German and Italian officials have called an immediate recognition of Palestine "counterproductive".""

Germany

"" There are approximately 35,000 to 37,000 American soldiers stationed in Germany ""

Italy

"" There are approximately 12,000 to 13,000 U.S. military personnel stationed in Italy ""

Japan

""There are approximately 55,000 U.S. active-duty service members stationed in Japan ""

So who is the BOSS ???

0 ( +3 / -3 )

quercetumToday 05:13 pm JST

The Japanese government de facto follows the government that has military bases in Japan.

Provably false. There are countless cases of Japan's policy not following the US.

Though, I realize facts won't stop you and the rest of the anti-US/pro-China/pro-Kremlin crowd spouting your tired "vassal state" line.

Photos for a real genocide are readily available on the internet.

For both Gaza, and Xinjiang.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Cowardly, America's lapdog puppet.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Yep a cowardly lap dog decision with its origins in Aipac jewish influence in USA.

Now Japan, roll over and let the them give your tummy a scratch.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Micro-Apartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tarumae Garo

GaijinPot Travel

Indian Workers in Japan: How 50,000 Jobs Are Opening Up for Indians

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 9–15, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Bamboo Forests in Kyoto That Aren’t Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tsukimi Burgers in Japan: Are They Really Worth the Hype?

Savvy Tokyo

Ninna-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Design Ah! Exhibition Neo: A Must-See Exhibit for Design Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sustainable Fashion Brands in Japan That Use Natural Materials

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Letters from Japan: “Getting Older in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo