Japan will not recognize Palestinian state for now: report

Japan will not recognize a Palestinian state for now, a decision likely taken to maintain relations with the United States and to avoid a hardening of Israel's attitude, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified government sources.
Several governments, including those in Britain, France, Canada and Australia, have said they will recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly this month, adding international pressure on Israel over its actions in the territory.
The U.S. had prompted Japan to forgo the recognition of a Palestinian state through several diplomatic channels, while French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had strongly urged his Japanese counterpart to recognize it, Kyodo news agency reported last week.
Japan has been conducting a "comprehensive assessment, including appropriate timing and modalities, of the issue of recognizing Palestinian statehood," Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya told a news briefing on Tuesday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, the government's top spokesperson, repeated the statement at a news conference on Wednesday when asked about the Asahi report.
But Hayashi expressed a "grave sense of crisis" over the Israeli ground assault on Gaza City, saying "the very foundations of a two-state solution could be collapsing".
He urged Israel to "take substantive steps to end the severe humanitarian crisis, including famine, as soon as possible".
At a UN meeting on Friday, Japan was among 142 nations that voted in favor of a declaration outlining "tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps" towards a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.
But Asahi said Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to skip a September 22 meeting on the subject during the UN gathering in New York.
Within the Group of Seven nations, German and Italian officials have called an immediate recognition of Palestine "counterproductive".© Thomson Reuters 2025.
ian
Israel can turn it up a notch?
YeahRight
Good decision.
stickman1760
Caved to Trump
WoodyLee
"" The U.S. had prompted Japan to forgo the recognition of a Palestinian state ""
How Sad
falseflagsteve
Wouldn’t matter if they did, the deaths will continue unabated anyway.
WoodyLee
""But Hayashi expressed a "grave sense of crisis" over the Israeli ground assault on Gaza City, saying "the very foundations of a two-state solution could be collapsing"".
That's the whole idea behind this Genocide is to Kill The Palestinian aspiration for a statehood, but Japan will just watch from the sideline.
isabelle
This is very weak from the government.
If the reason really is to "maintain relations" with Trump, that is stupid, as Trump treats both friend and foe the same. To him, everyone is simply an object to extort money from (or, if you're a dictator, someone to get "beautiful letters" and portraits from).
Japan needs to do what is right.
deanzaZZR
Look at that photo, people. And the Japanese government refuses to stand up and speak the truth!
I cannot say that I am surprised. I can say that I am disappointed. If not now, likely never for such a weak excuse of leadership.
quercetum
Photos for a real genocide are readily available on the internet. The Japanese government de facto follows the government that has military bases in Japan. It can't be helped.
WoodyLee
""Within the Group of Seven nations, German and Italian officials have called an immediate recognition of Palestine "counterproductive".""
Germany
"" There are approximately 35,000 to 37,000 American soldiers stationed in Germany ""
Italy
"" There are approximately 12,000 to 13,000 U.S. military personnel stationed in Italy ""
Japan
""There are approximately 55,000 U.S. active-duty service members stationed in Japan ""
So who is the BOSS ???
isabelle
Provably false. There are countless cases of Japan's policy not following the US.
Though, I realize facts won't stop you and the rest of the anti-US/pro-China/pro-Kremlin crowd spouting your tired "vassal state" line.
For both Gaza, and Xinjiang.
oldman_13
Cowardly, America's lapdog puppet.
GuruMick
Yep a cowardly lap dog decision with its origins in Aipac jewish influence in USA.
Now Japan, roll over and let the them give your tummy a scratch.