Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan will not seek immigration law amendment before summer election

2 Comments
TOKYO

The government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is unlikely to submit a bill to amend rules on how to accommodate foreigners facing deportation to a parliament session starting later this month for fear of a public backlash before the upper house election in the summer, government sources said Sunday.

The administration of Kishida's predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, withdrew a bill for the immigration law revision last May after the improper treatment of a detainee at an immigration facility in central Japan led to activists demanding an investigation and opposition parties calling for scrapping the bill.

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito sought, among other changes, to limit the number of times people can apply for refugee status and have deportation procedures halted.

The coalition government aimed to change the rule as some detainees apparently requested asylum repeatedly to avoid deportation, resulting in their prolonged detention.

Opposition parties and activists argued the proposed revision of the law would violate the principle of nonrefoulement -- not returning asylum seekers to a country in which they would be in likely danger of persecution -- and dash the hopes of people in desperate need of refugee status.

They stepped up pressure on the ruling parties, demanding the government get to the bottom of a high-profile case involving Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, 33, a Sri Lankan national who was held at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau and died in March after complaining of ill health from mid-January.

Under the bill, the government planned to craft mechanisms to release foreign nationals facing deportation and detained at immigration facilities.

Japan only accepts around 1 percent of refugee applications it receives.

Some upper house members of the LDP have expressed concerns about debating controversial bills in parliament before the election for the chamber is held, a senior party lawmaker said.

If the ordinary parliament session to be convened this month is not extended, the House of Councillors' election will be held in July.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

"Some upper house members of the LDP have expressed concerns about debating controversial bills in parliament before the election for the chamber is held, a senior party lawmaker said."

And guess why!

Because they're worried to loose their cushy seats! Who cares about the asylum seekers?

Definitely not those who are in charge of this country!

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

And Japan wants to be taken seriously on the world stage...

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog