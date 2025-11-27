 Japan Today
A woman walks past a street lined with Taiwanese flags, in Kinmen
A woman walks past a street lined with Taiwanese flags, in Kinmen, Taiwan. Image: Reuters/Ann Wang
politics

Japan will pay 'painful price' if steps out of line over Taiwan, China military says

4 Comments
BEIJING

China's defense ministry said on Thursday that Japan will have to pay a "painful price" if it steps out of line over Taiwan, responding to Japanese plans to deploy missiles on an island some 100 km from Taiwan's coast.

The remarks come amid the countries' worst diplomatic crisis in years, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said this month a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Sunday that plans were "steadily moving forward" to deploy a medium-range surface-to-air missile unit at a military base on Yonaguni, an island about 110 km off Taiwan's east coast.

Asked about the deployment, which China's foreign ministry has already criticised, the country's defense ministry said how to "resolve the Taiwan question" was a Chinese matter and nothing to do with Japan, which controlled Taiwan from 1895 until the end of World War II in 1945.

"Not only has Japan failed to deeply reflect on its grave crimes of aggression and colonial rule in Taiwan, it has instead, in defiance of world opinion, entertained the delusion of military intervention in the Taiwan Strait," spokesperson Jiang Bin told a regular news briefing.

"The People's Liberation Army has powerful capabilities and reliable means to defeat any invading enemy. If the Japanese side dares to cross the line even half a step and bring trouble upon itself, it will inevitably pay a painful price," he added.

Taiwan's democratically elected government rejects Beijing's territorial claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te this week unveiled plans to spend an extra $40 billion on defense over the coming eight years, which China criticized as a waste of money that would only plunge Taiwan into disaster.

Asked about that criticism, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh said on Thursday that China's defense spending was far greater than Taiwan's.

"If they could place importance on cross-strait peace, this money could also be used to improve the mainland's economy and people's livelihoods," he said.

"The two sides of the strait would not then be like this, at daggers drawn; that would be good for everyone."

China's military operates almost daily in the waters and skies around Taiwan in what the government in Taipei says is part of Beijing's harassment and pressure campaign against it.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

I can understand the frustration of the Sakura and why he might feel betrayed by Trump. 

Chinese President Xi functioned almost like the prominent neighborhood parent compelled to speak to U.S. President Trump about the unruly behavior of his child, Takaichi—after which Trump was obliged to reprimand her. 

Nevertheless, inundating this site with daily denunciations of China and its people—coupled with an incessant elevation of all things Japanese—ultimately resembles a campaign of curated self-promotion.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

More idle threats from the Chinese Communist Party.

It really seems the CCP are losing control of China. Let's hope so. They cannot even control who is leaving the country any more - as many Chinese are ignoring their "warning" to avoid Japan, and still coming.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

The year is 2025!

Why can’t China talk properly? These threats are completely childish and ridiculous.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

China is looking more ridiculous day by day. More chest thumping from a self claiming peaceful nation in the region!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

