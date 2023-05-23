Japan won't join NATO, but local office OK, Kishida says

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday said the country had no plans to become a NATO member but acknowledged the security alliance's plan to open a liaison office in Japan.
Kishida's comments came after the Japanese ambassador to the United States earlier this month said that the U.S.-led military pact was planning a Tokyo office, the first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region.
"I am not aware of any decision made" at NATO regarding the establishment of the office, Kishida told a Wednesday parliament session, adding his country was not planning to join NATO as a member or semi-member state.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
5 Comments
Login to comment
OssanAmerica
Proper answer to a reporter asking a dumb question. The answer could be different a few years down the road though.
Eastman
there is no need that Japan must join NATO.
we have US army here and nuclear umbrella.
what for we need to be in NATO than?
Fumio you must take care about something else now...just look around you,how about to improve life of your tax payers and voters?
so many problems here you dont want to touch or talk about...
YeahRight
Read the article.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Fairly certain Japan already follows NATO standards. As long as the US is the primary ally Japan is depending on, it isn't that big of a deal if NATO remains separate from the Quad.
Michael Machida
Japan will join as soon as other Asian countries join. Japan is never the first and is always the last in anything on a global scale.
Raw Beer
NATO pretends to be defensive, but it has shown itself to be offensive and up to no good. Better stay away from it.
Perhaps Japan should join BRICS...
Mr Kipling
NATO needs a rebrand. North Atlantic?
How about USVA?
United States Vassal Alliance?