Aso says Japan won't resort to 'helicopter money'

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said there was no quick fix for the country's tattered finances, shrugging off the chance the central bank would resort to "helicopter money" - or direct underwriting of public debt to fund government spending.

He also said budding signs of recovery in the economy and private consumption are paving the way for Japan to proceed with a twice-delayed sales tax hike now scheduled for October 2019.

Aso said he was aware of proposals by some academics for radical steps to spur growth, such as having the Bank of Japan directly underwrite government spending or intentionally creating sharp inflation to pay off public debt without raising tax.

"In reality, there are various problems to such ideas. For one, it would undermine the Bank of Japan's independence and market confidence over monetary policy," Aso said in a seminar at Columbia University on Wednesday.

Given Japan's huge public debt, any signs the government is abandoning efforts on fiscal discipline could also invite a bust in the country's finances or runaway inflation that would have a detrimental effect on the public.

"We can't allow that to happen....There's no quick fix," Aso said. The only way to solve the problem would be to raise tax, cut spending and take steps to revive the economy, he added.

"The economy is likely to do well ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020, so it will be easier to raise the sales tax," said Aso, who visited New York ahead of this week's meeting of the Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering in Washington, D.C.

