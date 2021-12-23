Japan decides not to send gov't delegation to Beijing Olympics

Japan announced Friday it won't send a delegation of ministers to represent the government at the Beijing Games but three Olympic officials will attend, a mixed response to a U.S.-led move to boycott the games to protest China's human rights conditions.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference that “We have no plans to send a government delegation.”
He said Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee President Seiko Hashimoto, Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita and Kazuyuki Mori, the president of the Japan Paralympic Committee, will attend.
Matsuno said the three officials are attending at the invitation of the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees to represent the JOC and IPC.
Asked if it’s a diplomatic boycott, Matsuno responded by saying: “We don’t use a particular term to describe how we attend.”
Japan's decision not to send a government delegation follows a move by the United States and a few other democratic nations including Australia, Britain and Canada, which cited China's human rights violations.
Japan, as a U.S. ally and considering its biggest trade partner is China, is in a difficult position and has taken a softer approach than its western partners on human rights situations in China's Xinjiang region and Hong Kong.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has made human rights a key part of his diplomacy and created a special advisory position to tackle the issue and has said he hopes to make a constructive relations with China. He has been repeatedly asked what to do about the Beijing Olympics in recent weeks but only said he was to make a decision comprehensively for Japan's national interest.
“Japan believes that it is important for China to guarantee the universal values of freedom, respect for basic human rights, and the rule of law, which are universal values in the international community,” Matsuno said. Japan took those points into consideration to make its own decision, he added.
China has criticized the United States and other countries for violating political neutrality required in the spirit of the Olympic Charter.
Japanese athletes will take part in the Games beginning Feb. 4 as scheduled.
"Japan hopes the Beijing Olympics will be held as the festival of peace in the spirit of Olympics and Paralympics," Matsuno said.
Fighto!
Weak.
Japan should not be sending anyone to this sickening event.
Boycott the Genocide Games.
R. T.
No news here. Japan is just following the big boss.
Simian Lane
The right move. This alliance will push through the point. They are already winding it in.
LotusKobe
"We don't use a particular term to describe how we attend." Hilarious!
Simian Lane
The genocide factor they give is not the underlying reason to boycott the games. And I don’t know why they don’t just say it. The reason to boycott the games is because China is aggressively trying to dominate the world. They have built islands in illegal territory, they seek to invade Taiwan, they have washed out hk and Tibet, they are building ports in Europe and Africa , they have indebted helpless countries. Do you want that guy as your leader ?
noriahojanen
Other than the human rights issue, Japan has valid reason to boycott the Games to protest China's non-stop territorial intrusion (which is more significant with regard to Japan's national interests as Kishida stresses).
Beijing will suffer covid-resurgence. So long as they insist on zero corona totalitarian approach, the Games will be troubled, and even invited foreign guests will have to "boycott" the event :)
El Rata
That's not a proper boycott! Japan and other allied countries shouldn't send athletes to the event and host their own parallel event somewhere else. After what China did to the world they don't deserve to host anything.
Zoroto
My guess is that even China doesn't want to host this Olympics, but somehow the IOC has power over Japan and now China. I wouldn't be surprised if it were China who actually said "we are not sending athletes to our own games."
WA4TKG
Good. Screw china
Reckless
Omicron will be in attendance, you can count on that.
Japanoob
Good. I’m pleasantly surprised by this decision.
Now if all of us will just stop funding the atrocities by not buying crap we don’t need from the CPP we might actually get somewhere…..
LotusKobe
Wow, the down voters are very active today!
Martimurano
When you consider that they've polluted the world with their Chinavirus Plague (currently 4.5million dead, 2billion infected), and all of the other blatant aggressions displayed by the deceitful CCP, I can not think of a stronger case for all of the Governments of the civilised countries in the world instructing their Teams / Athletes NOT to go to China under any circumstances.
China has to be taught a very big lesson, that by her actions, she could never currently be considered 'a normal country' - it's become the ultimate pariah state.
Bob Fosse
The Olympics is about athletes, the chance to compete is a reward for their dedication.
Politicians, sponsors, TV schedules etc butting in is unavoidable but sadly detracts from the true meaning of this event.
blastcaptain
China is not all bad. None of the vaccines could have been produced without China and the CCP's help and expertise. The genetic sequence of the coronavirus uploaded by Professor Zhang Yongzhen from Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center & School of Public Health in January 2020 was the template used in developing Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines along with the boosters, so I think it's fair to cut China a bit of slack here.
The international community ought to be thanking China not ostracizing them. The Olympics are the ideal opportunity to celebrate the human spirit without letting nationalism or politics get in the way, so Japan taking this position saddens me.
kensho
In my opinion, this is a correct decision that is not only compliant with human rights, but also gives an answer against hegemonic politics!
Fra poke
The Chinese government has definitely some evil in it….. this week the Gleichshaltung of Hong Kong reached its climax, the universities took the Tienmaen memorials down….
zichi
They do not send a government delegation. PM or deputy if anyone.
FYI
blastcaptainToday 05:32 pm JST
China is not all bad. None of the vaccines could have been produced without China and the CCP's help and expertise.
I guess so since they had all of the inside knowledge about the virus that they had created.
The biggest problem I have with China is that they stopped all domestic flights from Wuhan inside China, but allowed international flights to continue all around the world.
noriahojanen
Attending athletes should be careful of any harassments or something worse. Peng Shuai's alleged rapist has still remained free or hiding. Even though they do "harm" to foreign athletes, they may get exempted from any charge claiming it's a patriotic act. No joke.
cracaphat
The level of disrespect the U.S. has for Japan is outrageous.Told to follow suit,Japan does so.Japan asks to test your troops before sending to Japan.Ignored.Japan is shooting itself in the foot following them.
virusrex
What is your basis for this? the vaccines approved for use in occident do not depend on any Chinese expertise or help. Their development is based on multinational research activities over the course of more than a decade, once the sequence of the virus is known (and that do not require any specially difficult step) that is enough to make the antigen or the mRNA to produce the vaccine. Waiting for an extra week to use other sequences obtained from patients from any other country where they were identified would have delayed the production of the vaccine only that amount of time, hardly enough to call this "dependent".
kennyG
What’s the issue Mari? The person CCP sent, after all, to Tokyo Olympics was not equivalent? Is Japan supposed to send a member of the cabinet at least?