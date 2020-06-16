Japan wraps up procedures on revised free trade pact with ASEAN

Japan has concluded domestic procedures on a revised free trade pact with ASEAN, clearing the way for its entry into force this summer, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The revised agreement is meant to facilitate the cross-border flow of services and investment with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Japan's second-largest trade partner after China.

The pact will enter into force on Aug. 1 for those among the 10-member bloc that have also wrapped up domestic procedures, currently Laos, Myanmar, Singapore and Thailand. The others -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam -- are expected to join later.

The original economic partnership agreement with ASEAN took effect in 2008, becoming Japan's first multilateral free trade deal.

Japan has since signed the revised 11-member Trans-Pacific Partnership and a trade accord with the European Union, and is also pursuing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a free trade pact with ASEAN along with countries such as China, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

The trade deal with ASEAN focused on goods trade but provided for further negotiations on services and investment.

Those negotiations began in 2010, with an agreement reached at the ministerial level in 2017.

Under the revised deal, the countries are required to maintain transparency in regulating services trade and treat foreign investors fairly.

Foreign companies can sue a country for discriminatory practices through a dispute settlement mechanism. The accord also lays out rules for foreign travelers to enter and stay in the other countries.

The rules set out in the revised agreement are especially important in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, none of which have bilateral free trade pacts with Japan.

Japan's goods exports to ASEAN totaled 12.6 trillion yen ($117 billion) in 2018, while imports stood at 12.4 trillion yen, according to data from the Finance Ministry.

