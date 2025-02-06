Japan, Zambia agree to cooperate on mineral resources, investment

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, gestures to Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema during their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and visiting Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema agreed Thursday to deepen economic ties through increased cooperation in such fields as minerals, as the two nations signed an agreement to facilitate investment.

During their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Ishiba and Hichilema also confirmed that they will aim to strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

Japan views its relations with Zambia, rich in resources such as copper and cobalt, as important for national security. The two nations reached a basic agreement in December to protect and promote bilateral investment.

The official working visit by the Zambian president, his first trip to Japan, comes ahead of the ninth round of an international conference on African development to be held in Yokohama near Tokyo in August.

The conference, initiated by Japan, has served as a key forum for Tokyo to work with Africa, a continent seen as having huge growth potential and where China's influence has been growing.

Ishiba and Hichilema stressed the need for all creditors in development finance to abide by "international rules and standards" in order to make it "transparent and fair," according to the Japanese ministry.

Zambia has undergone a debt crisis, having to restructure loans with China and other nations.

