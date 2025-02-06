 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, gestures to Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema during their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Thursday. Image: Franck Robichon/Pool via AP
politics

Japan, Zambia agree to cooperate on mineral resources, investment

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and visiting Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema agreed Thursday to deepen economic ties through increased cooperation in such fields as minerals, as the two nations signed an agreement to facilitate investment.

During their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Ishiba and Hichilema also confirmed that they will aim to strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

Japan views its relations with Zambia, rich in resources such as copper and cobalt, as important for national security. The two nations reached a basic agreement in December to protect and promote bilateral investment.

The official working visit by the Zambian president, his first trip to Japan, comes ahead of the ninth round of an international conference on African development to be held in Yokohama near Tokyo in August.

The conference, initiated by Japan, has served as a key forum for Tokyo to work with Africa, a continent seen as having huge growth potential and where China's influence has been growing.

Ishiba and Hichilema stressed the need for all creditors in development finance to abide by "international rules and standards" in order to make it "transparent and fair," according to the Japanese ministry.

Zambia has undergone a debt crisis, having to restructure loans with China and other nations.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find a Job in Japan: 2025 Definitive Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips From Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Reading Japanese Food Labels: Kanji Cheatsheet

Savvy Tokyo

Events

What Would Happen if Japan is Attacked in War?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

How Long Does It Take to Apply for a Visa in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What is The Average Salary in Osaka?

GaijinPot Blog

Odawara Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Unzen Akari no Hana Boro

GaijinPot Travel