Japanese abductees' families oppose U.S. making concessions to N Koreaorea

Family members of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago have voiced their opposition to the United States making concessions to Pyongyang while victims remain unaccounted for.

Speaking at an event in Washington on Friday, Takuya Yokota, whose older sister Megumi was taken from Niigata Prefecture in 1977 at the age of 13, urged the U.S. government not to extend economic aid to North Korea during denuclearization negotiations unless Pyongyang immediately resolves the abduction issue.

Koichiro Iizuka, a son of Yaeko Taguchi who was kidnapped from an unknown location in 1978 at the age of 22, filed a similar request.

Yokota and Iizuka, together with Japanese lawmakers who support abductees' families, met with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Thursday and Matt Pottinger, senior director for Asia at the U.S. National Security Council, on Friday and sought their cooperation in quickly advancing the abduction issue towards a resolution.

Speaking to reporters after talks with the senior U.S. officials, Yokota said he requested Washington refrain from easing sanctions on Pyongyang unless all victims are returned.

Akira Sato, senior vice minister at the Cabinet Office, said he requested Pottinger ask U.S. President Donald Trump to spend time with abductees' families when he visits Japan in late May for a meeting with new Emperor Naruhito.

Speaking at the event, Cindy Warmbier, mother of Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student who died in 2017 following more than a year in detention in North Korea, expressed solidarity with families of Japanese abductees.

Warmbier said the U.S. government should not ease sanctions on North Korea.

Japan officially lists 17 citizens as abduction victims and suspects North Korea's involvement in many more disappearances.

While five of the 17 were repatriated in 2002, Pyongyang maintains that eight -- including Megumi Yokota -- have died and the other four never entered the country.

© KYODO