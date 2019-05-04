Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japanese abductees' families oppose U.S. making concessions to N Koreaorea

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Family members of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago have voiced their opposition to the United States making concessions to Pyongyang while victims remain unaccounted for.

Speaking at an event in Washington on Friday, Takuya Yokota, whose older sister Megumi was taken from Niigata Prefecture in 1977 at the age of 13, urged the U.S. government not to extend economic aid to North Korea during denuclearization negotiations unless Pyongyang immediately resolves the abduction issue.

Koichiro Iizuka, a son of Yaeko Taguchi who was kidnapped from an unknown location in 1978 at the age of 22, filed a similar request.

Yokota and Iizuka, together with Japanese lawmakers who support abductees' families, met with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Thursday and Matt Pottinger, senior director for Asia at the U.S. National Security Council, on Friday and sought their cooperation in quickly advancing the abduction issue towards a resolution.

Speaking to reporters after talks with the senior U.S. officials, Yokota said he requested Washington refrain from easing sanctions on Pyongyang unless all victims are returned.

Akira Sato, senior vice minister at the Cabinet Office, said he requested Pottinger ask U.S. President Donald Trump to spend time with abductees' families when he visits Japan in late May for a meeting with new Emperor Naruhito.

Speaking at the event, Cindy Warmbier, mother of Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student who died in 2017 following more than a year in detention in North Korea, expressed solidarity with families of Japanese abductees.

Warmbier said the U.S. government should not ease sanctions on North Korea.

Japan officially lists 17 citizens as abduction victims and suspects North Korea's involvement in many more disappearances.

While five of the 17 were repatriated in 2002, Pyongyang maintains that eight -- including Megumi Yokota -- have died and the other four never entered the country.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

7 Convenience Store Items for Vegetarians in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Masako Owada: The Woman Who Just Became Japan’s New Empress

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Tweet of the Week #29

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

The Mask Behind the Mask Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Timeline of Emperor Akihito’s Reign of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Anime & Manga

Nijigen no Mori (Awaji Island Anime Park)

GaijinPot Travel