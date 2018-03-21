Kono, Lavrov meet to lay groundwork for Abe-Putin summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, right, shake hands after their joint press conference at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held talks in Tokyo on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for a bilateral leaders' summit in May, which for Japan will focus on a long-standing territorial row over the sovereignty of a Russian-held chain of islands.

Ahead of the planned talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the foreign ministers discussed beginning joint economic activities on the islands.

Called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, the islands were seized by the Soviet Union at the end of World War II. The disagreement over their sovereignty has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from signing a postwar peace treaty.

Abe and Putin agreed in December 2016 to begin discussing joint projects on the islands, but Japan and Russia still need to work out the details of a special system that they have agreed is necessary in order for the projects not to compromise either side's legal position on the islands' sovereignty.

Japan hopes the activities, in various fields including tourism and aquaculture, could eventually lead to a settlement on the islands, while Russia stands to benefit economically.

The meeting is Lavrov's first with a foreign counterpart since Putin won a fourth term as president in Sunday's election.

It comes amid an international uproar over the use of a nerve agent to poison a former Russian spy in a city in southern England. Britain and many of Japan's other peers have blamed Russia for the attack.

