File photo taken on July 1, 2024, shows an Aeon Orange supermarket in Yangon. Image: Kyodo
politics

Japanese business executive held in Myanmar indicted

4 Comments
YANGON

A Japanese executive of a local supermarket joint venture in Myanmar was indicted Thursday after being detained recently for allegedly violating rice pricing rules, according to a judicial source.

Hiroshi Kasamatsu, 53, the merchandise division chief of Aeon Orange Co., has been held for interrogation at a police station in Yangon since June 30.

The Japanese government has been urging the military regime, which has ruled Myanmar since ousting its civilian leadership in a February 2021 coup, to release him as soon as possible.

Japanese Ambassador Ichiro Maruyama was granted consular access to Kasamatsu earlier this month and found him in good health.

The supermarket is a joint venture established in 2016 between major Japanese retailer Aeon Co. and its local partner Creation Myanmar Group of Companies Ltd.

Kasamatsu and 10 Myanmar nationals have been held for allegedly selling rice at prices 50 to 70 percent higher than the officially set ones.

4 Comments
Why does the Japanese government care about this particular person? He is friends with someone at the top?!

It doesn't make any sense that lawfully detained and indicted person should be "freed as soon as possible". Hold him until he confess.

Why does the Japanese government care about this particular person? He is friends with someone at the top?!

It doesn’t make any sense that lawfully detained and indicted person should be “freed as soon as possible”. Hold him until he confess.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

No matter, who the person is, everyone must be obey local law. That's it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

At least he’s been indicted for a specific charge, unlike in China where you can be detained for months or even years without charges.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Why does the Japanese government care about this particular person? He is friends with someone at the top?!

It doesn’t make any sense that lawfully detained and indicted person should be “freed as soon as possible”. Hold him until he confess.

I think he just came to the shocking realization that while he is in the class of businessmen who can get away with a bow and apology 'for all the confusion his actions caused' in Japan, in Myanmar he is in the class of those who will be indefinitely confined until they confess and are sentenced.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"violating rice pricing rules" sounds like something that could be handled less dramatically. Maybe a fine?

Smells fishy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

