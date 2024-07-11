Japanese business executive held in Myanmar indicted

File photo taken on July 1, 2024, shows an Aeon Orange supermarket in Yangon.

A Japanese executive of a local supermarket joint venture in Myanmar was indicted Thursday after being detained recently for allegedly violating rice pricing rules, according to a judicial source.

Hiroshi Kasamatsu, 53, the merchandise division chief of Aeon Orange Co., has been held for interrogation at a police station in Yangon since June 30.

The Japanese government has been urging the military regime, which has ruled Myanmar since ousting its civilian leadership in a February 2021 coup, to release him as soon as possible.

Japanese Ambassador Ichiro Maruyama was granted consular access to Kasamatsu earlier this month and found him in good health.

The supermarket is a joint venture established in 2016 between major Japanese retailer Aeon Co. and its local partner Creation Myanmar Group of Companies Ltd.

Kasamatsu and 10 Myanmar nationals have been held for allegedly selling rice at prices 50 to 70 percent higher than the officially set ones.

© KYODO