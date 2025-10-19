Cabinet ministers skip Yasukuni Shrine visit during autumn rite

No Japanese cabinet ministers visited Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo during the three-day autumn festival that ended Sunday, with ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader and staunch conservative Sanae Takaichi also staying away.

Takaichi, who had regularly visited the shrine while serving as a minister, is believed to have abstained this year in an apparent bid to avoid diplomatic friction ahead of her expected inauguration as Japan's first female prime minister.

Yasukuni honors the war dead as well as Japan's wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by a post-World War II international tribunal, such as former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo, who was enshrined in 1978. The shrine has long been a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea.

While Takaichi refrained from visiting, she did make a monetary offering, while outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent a ritual offering to the shrine on Friday.

Among the visitors were Haruko Arimura, new head of the LDP's decision-making General Council, and Sohei Kamiya, leader of the right-wing populist Sanseito party.

