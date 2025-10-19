 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yasukuni Shrine Image: iStock
politics

Cabinet ministers skip Yasukuni Shrine visit during autumn rite

0 Comments
TOKYO

No Japanese cabinet ministers visited Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo during the three-day autumn festival that ended Sunday, with ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader and staunch conservative Sanae Takaichi also staying away.

Takaichi, who had regularly visited the shrine while serving as a minister, is believed to have abstained this year in an apparent bid to avoid diplomatic friction ahead of her expected inauguration as Japan's first female prime minister.

Yasukuni honors the war dead as well as Japan's wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by a post-World War II international tribunal, such as former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo, who was enshrined in 1978. The shrine has long been a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea.

While Takaichi refrained from visiting, she did make a monetary offering, while outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent a ritual offering to the shrine on Friday.

Among the visitors were Haruko Arimura, new head of the LDP's decision-making General Council, and Sohei Kamiya, leader of the right-wing populist Sanseito party.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kinugawa Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Should You Visit Animal Cafes or Zoos in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

21 Amazing Japanese Skincare Products to Minimize Pores

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Undateable Male Professions in Japan: Bartenders, Hairdressers & More

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Niihama Taiko Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 of the Coolest Movie Locations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Period Underwear in Japan: A Savvy Guide With Brand Recommendations

Savvy Tokyo