politics

Japanese, Chinese ruling parties hold talks amid improving relations

XIAMEN, China

The Japanese and Chinese ruling parties opened a two-day meeting Monday to discuss bilateral and regional issues, with both sides hailing the improvement in relations seen over recent months.

"We should not stop dialogue and exchanges. The top leaders of Japan and China should continue to frequently have open and frank discussions," Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, told the meeting in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen.

Nikai, known for his close ties to China, said the bilateral relationship is "now traveling the road to improvement at full speed" and he is confident that mutual sentiment will improve further with continued efforts.

Song Tao, head of the Chinese Communist Party's International Department, agreed in his opening speech that "the momentum of improvement" for Beijing-Tokyo relations is strengthening.

The meeting comes as relations between the two countries, often frayed by regional rivalry and historical issues, has progressed after Chinese President Xi Jinping consolidated power and began his second five-year term as head of the ruling party in October.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Xi agreed last month on the sidelines of a regional economic summit in Vietnam that Asia's two biggest economies would make a "new start."

The meeting is the seventh of its kind since 2006 and takes place with the participants' aiming to gain a greater understanding of each other's main policies.

Other participants include Yoshihisa Inoue, secretary general of Komeito, the junior party in the LDP-led ruling coalition, and Sadayuki Sakakibara, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, an influential business lobby known as Keidanren.

