Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan notifies U.S. of plan to send SDF to Middle East waterways

0 Comments
By Michael RUSSELL
TOKYO

Japan plans to send its military to help protect waterways in the Middle East but will not join a U.S.-led maritime coalition in the region, Kyodo news agency reported Wednesday.

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi informed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of Tokyo's plan in a phone call on Tuesday, Kyodo said.

The move comes after attacks on tankers in the Gulf, as well as on Saudi Arabian oil installations. Washington, other Western states and Saudi Arabia blame the attacks on Tehran, which denies any involvement.

Middle East tensions have soared since early this year, when Iran was accused of attaching mines to several tankers off Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and then attacking or seizing others near the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The United States formed a naval coalition to protect navigation in the region, which is critical to global oil supplies.

Britain and Australia are the principal Western partners of the U.S. to have agreed to send warships to escort commercial shipping in the Gulf.

Most European states have declined to participate, fearful of undermining their efforts to save a nuclear accord with Iran after the U.S. withdrew last year, leading to rising tensions.

Japan is considering sending two destroyers to the region, including one already on an anti-piracy mission off Somalia, Kyodo said, citing sources close to the matter.

But the ships are not expected to operate in the Strait of Hormuz, through which much of the global oil trade passes and where the U.S.-led coalition operates, the report said.

Most of Japan's oil imports come from the Middle East.

Japan's post-World War II pacifist constitution commits it to strictly defensive capabilities, but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has campaigned for years to amend it.

He has taken a series of steps to boost the country's military, known as the Self-Defense Forces (SDF).

Japan has longstanding relations with Iran despite Tokyo's alliance with the United States.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Inspiring Women

6 Modern Women Redefining What It Means to be Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends That Are Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Spiced Kabocha (Japanese Squash) Pie

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kameido Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Ekin Museum

GaijinPot Travel