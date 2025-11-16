 Japan Today
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, left, speaks to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the extraordinary session of parliament's lower house. Image: AP file
politics

Japanese divided on military response to China over Taiwan, poll shows

TOKYO

The Japanese public is divided on whether Japan should exercise its right to collective self-defense if China attacks Taiwan, a Kyodo news agency poll found on Sunday.

The survey found 48.8% in favor and 44.2% against, while 60.4% backed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's plan to beef up the country's defense spending.

The opinion poll comes at a time when a diplomatic spat between Tokyo and Beijing has intensified following Takaichi's remarks related to Taiwan. The Japanese premier said on November 7 that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could amount to a "survival-threatening situation" and trigger a potential military response from Tokyo.

China has not ruled out using force to assert its claim to democratically-governed Taiwan, which is only 110 km (70 miles) from Japanese territory. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Takaichi's remarks sparked angry responses from Beijing, which also cautioned its citizens against traveling to Japan.

Takaichi has pledged to reach a defense spending goal of 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the current fiscal year through March, ahead of the original target of fiscal 2027, in a policy speech last month.

The approval rating for Takaichi's cabinet was 69.9%, up by 5.5 percentage points from the previous month's survey, Kyodo said.

1 Comment
When and if Taiwan is absorbed ("reunited") with mainland China, I can foresee large numbers of R.O.C citizens fleeing to Japan. Some are already hedging their bets, having family members set down roots here or purchasing residential properties. Since they are former colonials and many still speak Japanese, I could see the Japanese government as being favorably inclined to admit them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

