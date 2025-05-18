 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Taku Eto attends a news conference at PM Abe's official residence in Tokyo
Japanese farm minister apologizes after saying he has never had to buy rice

By Kaori Kaneko and Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO

Japan's farm minister Taku Eto apologized on Monday after saying he has "never had to buy rice" thanks to gifts from supporters, angering consumers grappling with sky-high prices of the staple food.

After Kyodo News first reported the remarks, made during a political fundraising party on Sunday, other local media quickly followed, sending social media into a frenzy of angry comments.

"You are done. Hurry up and resign," one user posted on X.

Responding to reporters' questions on Monday, Eto apologized for the comments, saying he had misspoken and may have exaggerated to please the crowd. He skirted a question about whether he intended to step down.

Footage aired by public broadcaster NHK showed Eto at a lectern making the comments at the event on Sunday, including how he "had enough (rice) to sell."

"I just got scolded by my wife over the phone," Eto told reporters. "It's just the two of us, so we generally have enough but she told me that when we run out, she actually does go out and buys rice."

The reaction to Eto's comments underscores the extent to which rice has become a hot-button topic for voters, boding ill for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party ahead of key upper house elections in July.

A Kyodo News opinion poll on Sunday showed support for Ishiba at a record low 27.4%, with nearly nine out of 10 voters dissatisfied with the government's response to soaring rice prices.

Retail prices for Japan's staple grain are about double what they were a year ago after extreme heat hit crops and a tourism boom added to demand.

The government has been releasing rice from its emergency stockpile since March to try and lower prices, but to little avail.

Sell at fixed prices, not auction

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Well to be fair... he probably never had buy in reality. Being a rich boy and all (his father was a polititian too)...

2 ( +3 / -1 )

At least he's honest

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Hand on - so while the rest of the country is choking on grocery bills, the actual FARM minister is flexing his bottomless gift bag of free rice like he's living in some feudal fantasy. What an idiot. If your job is to oversee food policy and your experience of the food economy is being spoon-fed by political backers, you shouldn’t be running a ministry.

And honestly, while we’re dragging things into the light - let’s talk about RICE itself. This stuff has been riding on nostalgia and cultural inertia for far too long. Rice is basically a soft, steaming pile of glucose that hits your bloodstream like a freight train, gives you a false sense of satiety, and then leaves you hungry, bloated, and wondering why you haven't pooped for 3 days. It's a high-GI filler with almost no fiber, no real micronutrient density, and a constipation habit that the country just refuses to acknowledge.

WHY do people still act like rice is the only valid staple on the planet? It’s time to evolve and move on. Japan deserves a diet that reflects modern nutrition. Hopefully, rice fades into the background where it belongs.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

I can understand he didn't need to buy his rice. But where's the sense of curiosity? If he's going to be a politician, he should have an interest in knowing how normal people live. The leading candidate in South Korea's election worked in a sweat shop as a child. Now there's someone with his feet on the ground.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It’s time to evolve and move on. Japan deserves a diet that reflects modern nutrition.

Why do you want "Japan" to change so much?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

@Jay

And what is your main source of energy (carbohydrates)? Potatoes? Corn? Wheat?...or you are one of those who thinks that you don't need carbohydrates?

By the way, rice is a pretty good source of carbohydrates compared to whet and corn

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Why do you want "Japan" to change so much?

Because wanting better for something you love is called respect. It's care. If I didn’t give a damn about Japan, I wouldn’t say a word. I’d just smile politely, eat the damn rice, and keep quiet while I develop a perfectly spherical Shohei Otani-esque carb face.

But love is about wanting the people, the culture, the systems to thrive - not just survive on outdated habits and nonsensical tradition. You can honor a country’s heritage while still recognizing where it can grow. Real respect means asking the hard questions, not wrapping everything in tatemae and pretending it's all perfect. So yeah - I want Japan to change in some ways. Because it deserves BETTER.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Still rice is a better source of carbs

0 ( +1 / -1 )

@Jay

And what is your main source of energy (carbohydrates)? Potatoes? Corn? Wheat?...or you are one of those who thinks that you don't need carbohydrates?

Sustainable, low-GI complex carbs - stuff that actually gives you steady energy, doesn’t wreck your blood sugar, and doesn’t leave you bloated and hungry an hour later. Not all carbs are created equal, and pretending rice, wheat, and corn are the same as fiber-rich, nutrient-dense carbs is just lazy thinking.

And uh, actually, if you’re not physically active, then no, you DON'T need carbs. That’s just a fact. Carbs are fuel for activity and nothing else. If you’re sitting at a desk all day, eating a mountain of white rice is like topping your car's fuel tank that you’re never going to drive - it just spills over into fat storage, insulin spikes, and gut issues.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Jay

Because wanting better for something you love is called respect. 

Japan will be happy to know that you know more than they do and will surely follow your advise from now.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

