Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (pictured March 2020) will meet British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and International Trade Secretary Liz Truss during his visit which will see two days of economic talks Photo: AFP/File
politics

Motegi in UK for post-Brexit trade talks

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro NOGI
LONDON

Japan's foreign minister on Wednesday began a three-day trip to Britain in a bid to wrap up negotiations on a post-Brexit trade agreement.

Toshimitsu Motegi will meet British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and International Trade Secretary Liz Truss during his visit which will see two days of economic talks.

It will be his first face-to-face meeting with Truss since they kicked off the trade negotiations via videoconference on June 9, and both sides are hoping for a swift agreement.

Bilateral trade is currently conducted under a broad EU-Japan deal that came into effect last year, but the agreement will no longer apply to Britain from December 31.

Britain left the European Union in January but agreed a standstill transition until the end of the year -- and is racing to secure a raft of both replica and new trade agreements before that date.

The new UK-Japan deal is expected to be based on the European agreement but London wants to expand it into digital trade and is also hoping to win the reduction of additional Japanese tariffs.

It would be the first that Britain had negotiated since Brexit, although existing EU deals with other countries have been rolled over. London remains locked in talks with Brussels and the United States.

Before he left Japan, Motegi said he would discuss with Truss "the rapid conclusion of a new Japan-UK economic partnership, which hopefully will be a final stage consultation", according to Nikkei Asian Review.

Japan's chief negotiator Hiroshi Matsuura told the Financial Times in June that negotiations must be completed by the end of July to allow ratification of the deal before it comes into effect in January.

The British trade ministry said this week it hoped a deal could be signed in September.

"Both sides are committed to an ambitious timeline to secure a deal that will enter into force by the end of 2020 if at all possible," a ministry spokesman said.

"Our priority is to maintain and enhance the trading relationship between our two countries."

UK-Japanese trade was worth more than £30 billion (33 billion euros, $39 billion) last year, according to the British government.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Uncategorized

Shosenkyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Giving Birth In Japan: A Lengthy Yet Salubrious Hospital Stay

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #91: A Never Ending Rainy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: How To Use Taxis

Savvy Tokyo

9 Tips for a More Eco-Responsible Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Navigating Controversial Topics During English Lessons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Top 5 Must-Watch Anime from Kyoto Animation Studios

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Being Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog