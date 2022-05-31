Foreign Minister Hayashi tests positive for COVID-19

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pose for a photo in Tokyo on May 23.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is recuperating at home, his ministry said.

Hayashi has not been in close contact with anyone in the Foreign Ministry, it added.

Hayashi was waiting for the outcome of a PCR test he took on Wednesday morning after running a fever, according to ruling party sources. He skipped a session of the House of Representatives Budget Committee in the afternoon.

He held talks with North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani on Monday in Tokyo but did not meet any other leaders from other nations and his counterparts this week.

Hayashi attended a meeting between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on May 23, and had separate talks with his counterparts from the United States, India and Australia on the sidelines of a Quad summit held the following day, both in Tokyo.

He also hosted the foreign ministers of Singapore and Malaysia on May 25, and Vietnam's standing deputy minister the following day.

The number of new COVID-19 cases across Japan has been below 30,000 per day lately, compared with about 100,000 in early February when the country was struggling to contain the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

