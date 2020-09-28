Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japanese foreign minister to visit Germany, France this week

TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi plans to visit Germany and France from the end of this month to early October to strengthen cooperation in promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific region amid China's rising assertiveness, government sources said.

In his first overseas trip since Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office Sept 16, Motegi is expected to hold talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, the sources said.

Motegi hopes to emphasize Tokyo's desire to work with the two countries toward a free and open Indo-Pacific region, a concept aimed at safeguarding the maritime commons in the region based on the rule of law, democracy and freedom of navigation, they said.

With his European counterparts, Motegi seeks to share Japan's concerns about China's pushing of territorial claims in the South and East China seas with military and paramilitary activities, they said.

Motegi may also discuss with respective ministers ways to relax restrictions on travel between their countries imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, they said.

Motegi's most recent overseas trip was his four-nation tour to Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar in August.

Will he have too provide a negative PCR test and self isolate too upon arrival in Japan?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

