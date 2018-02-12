Japanese foreign minister warns against N Korea's 'smile diplomacy'

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Sunday warned against falling for North Korea's "smile diplomacy" as seen in its recent rapprochement with South Korea, stressing that Pyongyang remains committed to developing nuclear weapons and missiles.
"Without being swayed by (North Korea's) smile diplomacy, Japan will firmly coordinate with (the United States and South Korea) toward the ultimate goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula," Kono told reporters in the Brunei capital Bandar Seri Begawan, a day after a meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister and special envoy Kim Yo Jong.
North Korea conducted a military parade "on the eve of the opening of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as if to show off its missiles. Its intention regarding nuclear and missiles development has not changed," Kono said.
In her meeting with Moon, Kim Yo Jong, part of North Korea's high-level delegation to the Winter Games' opening ceremony, delivered a letter from her brother and invited the president to visit the North, the presidential office said Saturday.
Japan has been concerned that Seoul's conciliatory stance toward Pyongyang could endanger trilateral cooperation with the United States to boost pressure on North Korea to compel it to give up its nuclear and missile ambitions.
Visiting Brunei, Kono met with Erywan Yusof, the country's second minister of foreign affairs and trade, on Sunday.
During the talks, Kono stressed the importance of Brunei's cooperation in the "free and open Indo-Pacific" strategy, pursued by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Erywan responded by saying Brunei will deepen its understanding of the strategy by cooperating with Japan, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
Under the strategy, Japan is seeking to ensure a rules-based order in a wide area stretching from East Asia to Africa in an apparent bid to counter China's rising clout in the region.
Kono's visit to Brunei was the first by a Japanese foreign minister in five years. Brunei, a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is the body's coordinating country for Japan.© KYODO
sf2k
What is the point of this? Why must the counter position be that Korea is going to have a peaceful games, and there's nothing Japan can do about it? Let sleeping dogs lie silly
GW
Japan can you please try to tone down the rhetoric for the time being! NK isn't fooling anyone at the moment, enjoy the Olympics!
kurisupisu
Is the inference that dialogue between enemies is somehow disadvantageous to reducing tensions?
I hope that is not Japan's position as that would be most specious!
Sam Watters
I agree; lay off, Konno. This smile stuff is all for cameras—-it’s called the Olympic Truce—- and one the Games are over it will be back to missile launches and threats.
OssanAmerica
Smiles and "dialogue" don't mean anything unless North Korea indicates that it is willing to end it's nuclear and missile programs and abide by multiple UN resolutions. Smiling and taking about the weather will not bring peace to the region or the world. Until then maximum pressure both in terms of economic sanctions and military preparedness is called for by all nations that have an interest in diffusing the North Korean threat.
RealCDN
The saddest part is that the naive must be reminded that this is all a sham. Unification - fat chance! Oh, unless NK assimilates the south. Hmmm... That wouldn't be good.
dcog9065
Unfortunately, there are many who have been fooled by NK in the South and even more useful idiot NK apologists around the world and even on JT who now think NK is a peaceful and well governed paradise with no human rights concerns and no hostile intentions.
Due to these gullible types and useful idiots existing, every hour needs to be a strong reminder that this is all a comical farce and pressure increased on this vile nation 100 times.
Unless NK gives up its nukes, they will have to be eliminated and they literally only have months to decide their fate
Yubaru
His comments here come across to me as those of a self centered child who wasn't invited to the party and is pouting because of it!
I say more power to SK and NK if THEY can settle their differences without outside interference.
And so what if its only during the Olympics, at least they are together.
Nordic503
North Korea is acting with class and integrity at the olympics. And this is the reward they get? It shows the bias of the world against them. Of course the leader Kim must defend his nation and therefore must develop these weapons or risk attack from the aggressor nations. The unification flag is a beautiful thing to see and it must bring joy to Koreans. In this case it seems Japan wants to make the situation worse.