Japanese, Irish leaders agree Russia must face 'severe consequences'

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin, second left, attend the Japan-Ireland summit at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The leaders of Japan and Ireland agreed Wednesday to make sure Russia faces "severe consequences" for its invasion of Ukraine through economic sanctions, while keeping a watchful eye on China's growing military clout in the Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin "remain appalled by and condemn the devastating attacks" by Russia against Ukraine and urge Moscow to withdraw its forces from "the entire territory of Ukraine," they said in a joint statement after a meeting in Tokyo.

Calling Ireland an "important partner sharing fundamental values" with Japan, Kishida told reporters alongside Martin after the talks that the two governments will promote "even closer cooperation" in dealing with the war, which has shown no signs of ceasing since it began in late February.

Japan and Ireland have joined in imposing a spate of sanctions led by the United States against Russia, such as freezing the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and its central bank and excluding some major Russian lenders from a key international payment network.

The statement also said Kishida and Martin are "seriously concerned" about the situation in the East and South China seas, in an apparent reference to Beijing's intensifying maritime assertiveness there. The two also called for a "peaceful resolution" to tensions in the Taiwan Strait as Beijing piles pressure on Taiwan, deeming it part of its territory that should be reunited, by force if necessary.

Kishida said the two leaders shared the recognition that the security of the Indo-Pacific and Europe is "indivisible" and that changing the status quo unilaterally by force must not be condoned anywhere in the world.

Japan and the European Union member also pledged to boost their partnerships by expanding their political, economic and cultural ties, referring to a Japan-EU economic partnership agreement that took effect in 2019.

Martin said the joint statement will be the "foundation" for future development of the two nations' relationship.

The Irish prime minister expressed his condolences to Kishida over the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot during a stump speech earlier this month in western Japan.

