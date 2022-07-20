Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin, second left, attend the Japan-Ireland summit at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: Philip Fong/Pool via AP
politics

Japanese, Irish leaders agree Russia must face 'severe consequences'

0 Comments
TOKYO

The leaders of Japan and Ireland agreed Wednesday to make sure Russia faces "severe consequences" for its invasion of Ukraine through economic sanctions, while keeping a watchful eye on China's growing military clout in the Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin "remain appalled by and condemn the devastating attacks" by Russia against Ukraine and urge Moscow to withdraw its forces from "the entire territory of Ukraine," they said in a joint statement after a meeting in Tokyo.

Calling Ireland an "important partner sharing fundamental values" with Japan, Kishida told reporters alongside Martin after the talks that the two governments will promote "even closer cooperation" in dealing with the war, which has shown no signs of ceasing since it began in late February.

Japan and Ireland have joined in imposing a spate of sanctions led by the United States against Russia, such as freezing the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and its central bank and excluding some major Russian lenders from a key international payment network.

The statement also said Kishida and Martin are "seriously concerned" about the situation in the East and South China seas, in an apparent reference to Beijing's intensifying maritime assertiveness there. The two also called for a "peaceful resolution" to tensions in the Taiwan Strait as Beijing piles pressure on Taiwan, deeming it part of its territory that should be reunited, by force if necessary.

Kishida said the two leaders shared the recognition that the security of the Indo-Pacific and Europe is "indivisible" and that changing the status quo unilaterally by force must not be condoned anywhere in the world.

Japan and the European Union member also pledged to boost their partnerships by expanding their political, economic and cultural ties, referring to a Japan-EU economic partnership agreement that took effect in 2019.

Martin said the joint statement will be the "foundation" for future development of the two nations' relationship.

The Irish prime minister expressed his condolences to Kishida over the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot during a stump speech earlier this month in western Japan.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Avoiding The Sizzle: 5 Japanese Sunscreens for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Survival Guide: Japanese Summer

Savvy Tokyo

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog