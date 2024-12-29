 Japan Today
politics

Japanese lawmaker drowns in Maldives

TOKYO

A 70-year-old lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has died in a drowning accident while visiting the Indian Ocean island nation of the Maldives. 

According to multiple sources, Toshiyuki Adachi died on Friday after a boating accident, TV Asahi reported on Sunday.

Adachi was from Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture, and joined the former Ministry of Construction in 1979. After serving as technical director at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, he was first elected in the proportional representation section of the 2016 House of Councillors election.

He was re-elected in 2022 and was currently serving his second term as a director of the House of Councillors Budget Committee.

