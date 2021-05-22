LDP lawmaker says being LGBT goes against preservation of species

A lawmaker of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party said being lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender goes against the preservation of the species at a party meeting on Thursday, participants said Friday, drawing rebuke within and outside of the ruling party.
Kazuo Yana, a three-term House of Representatives member, was also quoted by participants as saying at the gathering that LGBT people resist the basis of biology. The meeting was held to discuss a cross-party bill to promote understanding of sexual minorities.
Another LDP member, Mio Sugita, came under fire in 2018 for saying in a magazine article that the government should not support sexual-minority couples because they cannot bear offspring and thus are not "productive."
Responding to Kyodo News in writing, Yana said, "I will refrain from commenting about the (LGBT) remark as it was a closed meeting," but added, "It is necessary to promote understanding of sexual minorities."
In the meeting, Yana repeatedly said he does not intend to discriminate against LGBT people, according to a participant.
His remark comes after Eriko Yamatani, another LDP member, said in a party meeting on Wednesday, "Some foolish things are going on" regarding sexual minorities, citing a case where a person born a male but identifies as a woman wanted to use a women's restroom.
"Yana and Yamatani are both open to criticism for having a discriminatory attitude. The remarks were foolish," said a senior LDP lawmaker.
LDP member and former economy minister Hiroshige Seko told a press conference Yana should thoroughly explain his remarks.
Main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan lawmakers Kanako Otsuji and Taiga Ishikawa, who are both openly gay, criticized Yana's comments.
"I demand he retract the remarks," Otsuji said. "How much does he have to hurt (LGBT) people and neglect their human rights to be satisfied?"
Ishikawa said Yana's remarks represent an "extremely stereotypical view."
Ryosuke Nanasaki, 33, head of a body supporting sexual minorities who has come out as gay, said he felt "a sense of void" after hearing of another discriminatory remark by a politician.
Nanasaki has protested every time such a remark was made but said, "Such remarks are made over and over. I feel hopeless thinking that this will continue."
Japan Alliance for LGBT Legislation, comprised of groups aiding sexual minorities, said in a statement Yana's remarks, which "hurt not only (LGBT) themselves but also their families, friends and acquaintances, cannot be overlooked."
Pride House Tokyo Consortium, an entity promoting better understanding of sexual minorities in cooperation with sponsors of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, including Panasonic Corp., said it will soon deliver a letter of protest to the LDP over Yana's remarks.
In the letter, the consortium will criticize Yana's "intolerable" remarks as going against the Olympic Charter that bans discrimination of any kind, its officials said.© KYODO
TokyoJoe
It's a statement of fact. He's not wrong even if you don't like it.
Laguna
"preservation of species" is the last thing humans need to worry about. And what about heterosexual couples who don't have children? How many children does Yana have?
Wobot
Some of the original statements about this are here; https://news.tbs.co.jp/newseye/tbs_newseye4272640.html
Blunt on the lack of love for gays and lesbians but a bit more nuance in there than this article conveys, especially about men participating in women's sports at the end.
Actually worldwide it seems like the LGB have had enough of the T: https://youtu.be/xZVdVIFLMRU
plasticmonkey
By this reasoning, deciding not to have kids also goes against preservation of the species. As does wearing a condom. Statements of fact.
Still no reason to discriminate against people’s right to self-determination.
warispeace
The preservation of the most selfish and self-righteous members of the human species is destroying the life chances of minorities and many other species. Man in the mirror time for Yana and the like.
Samit Basu
There is a scientific reasoning behind gays.
Basically, fertility inducing gene in women make it more likely produce gay sons.
So a gay son is a by-product of a higher fertility in women and is not against species preservation at all, rather it is a by-product of species preservation.
https://www.discovermagazine.com/planet-earth/are-highly-fertile-women-more-likely-to-have-gay-sons
thepersoniamnow
LOL, well in context sir, we are dying and killiny each other from overcrowding on this planet.
joey stalin
So many people are triggered by the truth.
TokyoJoe
Correct, those are also facts.
Hokkaidoboy
It's regretful but I don't want to judge him since i don't personally know him, I don't know his education, family background and beliefs. I'm 28 and gay and I have said this on other piece of news a time ago also regarding LGBT rights in Japan. I'm single right now, and even if I get a partner, I'm committed and decided to save money for my 35th birthday (or if things cannot go that way), by my mid-to-late 30s, be able to surrogate a woman and have a baby boy or baby girl.
Also, in case I cannot save the money in these years until my mid-30s I could also adopt a baby who lacks of true love from his or her parents, and whilst I would not be reproducing, I would be willing to give that baby love unconditionally, which should also be regarded high as there are tons of abandoned babies.
I think it's a statement based on ignorance. I refuse to believe it was badly-intended and polluted with sheer discrimination against gay/LGBT people.
Kindest regards to all. Stay safe.
Eyeblack
Ironically the best way to preserve our species, and many others, is to reduce the human population. Halving the population in the next one hundred years peacefully is very possible and the LGBT strategy will help. The math is simple actually.
virusrex
No it is not, it may surprise you but the human race do not depend on every individual to reproduce to survive. Even if a significant percentage of the population never have descendants it would not endanger the species at all.
A social system where couples are actively discouraged to have kids would be a much more serious danger, because it would act in the whole population.
Happy Day
Silly that this is news. He is stating the obvious- two women can’t mate and neither can two men.
HBJ
If only his own parents had been...
Howaitosan
He's wrong, Tokyo Joe; that's a statement of fact, even if you don't like it.
Gaijinjland
Real understanding!
Howaitosan
As if we needed any more evidence that some members of the LDP are dinosaurs who should have retired years ago ...
u_s__reamer
Ishikawa said Yana's remarks represent an "extremely stereotypical view."
"Thinking" in stereotypes is the default mental position of many politicians, almost a job requirement and the SOP of Machiavellians to win the votes of like-minded masses whose mental capacities also consist of stereotypical tropes and are marked and limited by binary ratiocination, our primary primate-typical mental tool for simplifying life's complexities and relieving pressure and stress. If LGBT = species extinction, then Yana's outburst suggests that LDP = refutation of evolution and a future recipient of a "Darwin Award".
Starbucks
It's not like same sex couples just became a thing.