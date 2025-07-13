LDP lawmaker to quit upper house panel post over quake gaffe

A senior ruling party lawmaker plans to step down from a key post in the upper house after coming under fire for describing last year's massive earthquake in central Japan as "fortunate," a source familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The blunder by Yosuke Tsuruho of the Liberal Democratic Party, chairman of the influential Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, and its fallout are a major blow to the LDP and its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, as they face an uphill battle in the July 20 upper house election.

Tsuruho made the controversial remarks on Tuesday at a rally in Wakayama Prefecture to support an LDP candidate running in the election as he explained how public services can be improved in the aftermath of a disaster.

"Fortunately, there was an earthquake in Noto," said the 58-year-old lawmaker, referring to the magnitude-7.6 quake that rocked the Noto Peninsula on Jan. 1 and killed more than 200 people.

He apologized late at night for the remarks and retracted them, but has continued to face a chorus of criticism, including from opposition parties and local authorities in the quake-ravaged area.

According to the source, Tsuruho has told a senior LDP member that he wants to resign from committee chairmanship to take responsibility for his remarks.

His resignation will require the approval of the chamber's president as the parliament is currently out of session and the procedures are expected to start in the coming days.

Komeito party leader Tetsuo Saito said Tsuruho's decision was a matter of course and it should have been "made even earlier."

Yoshihiko Noda, head of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said the remarks were "totally unacceptable from someone who deliberated the budget involving the recovery of Noto."

"He finally made a decision," he told reporters in Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan.

Japanese Communist Party leader Tomoko Tamura reiterated her demand that Tsuruho quit as lawmaker, saying he is "underqualified."

Opposition parties are expected to step up criticism of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba as LDP head, hoping to capitalize on the latest uproar ahead of the election.

The approval ratings of Ishiba's cabinet remain low as the public struggles with elevated prices and poor wage growth.

The LDP and Komeito are aiming to maintain majority control of the upper house, which requires winning at least 50 of the 125 seats up for grabs in the election. The remaining half of the 248-seat chamber, where the LDP-Komeito bloc holds a combined 75 seats, is not being contested this time.

If the target is not met, Ishiba's leadership could come under renewed pressure, as the ruling bloc already lost majority control of the more powerful House of Representatives in last year's general election.

Tsuruho's seat in the Wakayama constituency is not being contested, with his current six-year term having begun in 2022. He has served as the head of the upper house budget committee since January this year.

In the past, Tsuruho was minister in charge of Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs.

