Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Kishida visits new chip factory, stressing ties with Taiwan and support for key technology

8 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited a new semiconductor plant for which his government has pledged more than 1 trillion yen of support to secure a steady supply of chips on Saturday.

“I believe this project will have positive ripple effects throughout Japan. It is key for not only the semiconductor industry but also a wide range of businesses such as electric vehicles and electronics,” he said while touring the facility.

The new plant on the southwestern island of Kyushu, majority owned by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, is the Taiwanese semiconductor giant's first in Japan.

Kishida also expressed sympathy to Taiwan following an earthquake that left at least 12 people dead.

Japanese companies like Sony, Denso and Toyota are investing in the TSMC subsidiary that opened the plant in February, although the Taiwanese giant retained an 86.5% stake in the Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. The project underlines Japan’s hopes to regain its presence in the computer chips industry.

Four decades ago, Japan dominated in chips, with Toshiba and NEC controlling half the world’s production. That’s declined to under 10%, amid competition from South Korean, U.S. and European manufacturers, as well as TSMC.

Japan has recently earmarked about 5 trillion yen to revive its chips industry, seeking to become less dependent on imports in the wake of pandemic-era shortages that affected auto production and other industries for months.

Ensuring an ample supply of the most advanced chips is vital with the growing popularity of electric vehicles, as well as artificial intelligence.

Private sector investment totals $20 billion for the plants in the Kumamoto region, southwestern Japan. The second plant is set to be up and running in three years. The two plants are expected to create 3,400 high-tech jobs directly, according to TSMC.

The plant is a bright spot for Kishida, whose popularity has plummeted amid a corruption scandal in his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Highlighting Japan’s ties with Taiwan and the U.S., Japan’s most important ally, is one way the prime minister can hope to boost flagging poll numbers. Kishida is scheduled to meet President Joe Biden in Washington next week.

China claims the self-governing island of Taiwan as its own territory and says it must come under Beijing’s control. The long-running divide is a flashpoint in U.S.-China relations.

Semiconductors have more recently become a strategic battleground in the U.S.-China relationship, as Washington has imposed export controls that limit sales of advanced microchips to Chinese companies, citing possible uses of such chips for military applications that include the hypersonic missiles and artificial intelligence.

TSMC is now building a second plant in the U.S. and has announced a plan for its first in Europe. But Japan, geographically closer to Taiwan, is an attractive option.

Tokyo is supporting other semiconductor projects nationwide, involving players including Western Digital and Micron of the U.S., and Japanese companies like Renesas Electronics, Canon and Sumitomo.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

8 Comments
Login to comment

TSMC has plenty of money to build plants and plenty of sources for financing.

they built in the US, then government came along as construction winding up and gave them grants they didn't ask for.

hey, build me a factory.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

This plant is great news for Japan, and for Taiwan relations. There are already plans for a second, and I've also read about a possible third and fourth.

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/02/07/tech/tsmc-taiwan-japan-second-factory-intl-hnk/index.html

“I believe this project will have positive ripple effects throughout Japan. It is key for not only the semiconductor industry but also a wide range of businesses such as electric vehicles and electronics,” he said while touring the facility.

This is very true: it will indeed benefit many areas of the economy. And even just in semi-conductors, you have top-quality Japanese companies that will benefit almost immediately, like JSR, Tokyo Electron, Renesas, Advantest, Screen Holdings, Lasertec, Canon, Nikon, etc.

Great to see Taiwan and Japan working together so well.

4 ( +9 / -5 )

Four decades ago, Japan dominated in chips, with Toshiba and NEC controlling half the world’s production. That’s declined to under 10%, amid competition from South Korean, U.S. and European manufacturers, as well as TSMC.

In 1987, the Japanese electronics giant faced controversy centered around the United States’s national interests and its quest to maintain tech hegemony on a global stage. 

The US hit Toshiba with sanctions and millions of dollars in revenue were wiped off its books as its products faced heavy import duties and American firms cut ties with the company. 

Huawei owes Japan a good lesson learned. China made sure the same thing didn’t happen. Learn from history.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

Yes this is extremely good news for Japan

Japan's largest mostly valued resources are rare earth trace minerals that are essential to chip/wafer semiconductor manufacturing

Japan could take a leading role in the chip industry again

Let's not forget the technology is actually Dutch .

-7 ( +3 / -10 )

Good for Japan...

And good for China..

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

What's with all the downvotes ?

Not that i really care

It's curious tho.

Japan manufacturing chips with Taiwan It's a good thing right ?

-7 ( +2 / -9 )

Chip manufacturing in japan is bad ?

-8 ( +0 / -8 )

Taiwan and japan manufacturing together in japan is good news

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Bihoku Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel

Cherry Blossom Season in Tokyo: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Toyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Kumobaike Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

See Where Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming Now in Japan on GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Understanding Mount Fuji’s New Fees and Rules

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 1 – 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Self-Pleasure Toys for Women

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Shinjuku

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Magical Girl Anime: The Lasting Legacy

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Things to Do in Akihabara

GaijinPot Blog