Mayor apologizes for 'indiscreet' rendezvous with city official

The mayor of Maebashi, the capital city of Gunma Prefecture in eastern Japan, apologized Wednesday for spending time at hotels with a senior city official on multiple occasions.

At a hastily arranged news conference, Akira Ogawa, who is unmarried, denied having an affair with the official, who is married, but said she deeply regrets her "indiscreet actions that caused misunderstanding."

She added she will consult with others about whether she should continue to serve.

The lawyer-turned-politician became mayor last year after defeating by a wide margin the incumbent backed by the Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito party. She was a member of the prefectural assembly previously.

An online news site reported her rendezvous with the city official earlier Wednesday.

Ogawa said she had met with the official at hotels at least 10 times since February, sometimes using a municipal government car. She said she had sought counsel from him on both public and private matters.

© KYODO