Mayor tells reporter 'I'll kill you' to fend off questions

A mayor in western Japan, who has taken a hard-line stance toward news organizations he considers "biased," refused to answer questions from a reporter on Thursday, telling him "I'll kill you," before walking away.
Takeshi Imamura, the 45-year-old mayor of Nishinomiya in Hyogo Prefecture, made the remark when the reporter from the Yomiuri Shimbun national newspaper approached him at the city hall to confirm his intention not to seek re-election, city officials said.
The reporter was trying to double-check after the mayor said during a ceremony marking the first working day of the year, held at the city hall earlier in the day, that he would not run in the mayoral election slated in April.
Imamura, a former Nishinomiya city assembly member, is in his first four-year term as mayor after winning the 2014 election.
He has caused controversy over a policy he temporarily adopted of not answering questions from "biased" news media outlets, and making comments ridiculing a female city assembly member who criticized him.
"We will deal with this matter appropriately after confirming what happened," said a spokesman for the newspaper.© KYODO
12 Comments
Yubaru
Actually threatening to "kill" someone is a crime, and if the reporter chooses to, has the right to file a complaint with the police department. If he has the conversation on tape, he has a good chance the cops will take it seriously, of course it all depends on the situation.
Which means, the guy isnt running for reelection so we'll just wait it out!
kurisupisu
And here I was thinking that Japanese people had more decorum?
I guess not...
Dan Lewis
Please tell me he said it like Achmed the Dead Terrorist.
https://youtu.be/GBvfiCdk-jc
"I kill you!"
Ricky Kaminski
Will someone tell this reporter he is only allowed to asked submitted and supportive questions to politicians? How dare he question authority! This is Japan busta, you two the line or well, die.
maybeperhapsyes
Above.
Funny.
But it what this thug said is anything but.
Should be removed from office if true.
Tokyo-Engr
Geeze!!! I actually laughed when I first heard this...sounds like something out of a comic book.
More and more (the world over and regardless of political party/"affiliation") reporters are only allowed to ask scripted questions. This is one of the problems I had with President Obama as his administration was quite opaque, however he had far too much decorum to make the kind of statement the Nishinomiya mayor made.
The divide between the political/wealthy/connected class and we plebians is continuing to increase. However the awakening down the road may be a bit tough for some of these folks
Luddite
This is the mayor of my city. I sincerely hope he doesn't stand for re-election becuase he'd probably win.
SaikoPhysco
Well if he loses his re-election I'm sure the Yamaguchi-Gumi could use him. Heck... that might be where he started out in the first place.
Dango bong
thats a good way to fend off questions I guess
bones
What a great mayor
taj
Should be arrested if true. I'd sure like to see that. Not the kind of role model you expect to see the mayor be, but more idiots on the internet should see that threatening murder a criminal offense that leads to arrest.
kohakuebisu
Any politician refusing to engage in simple discourse should be fired. You can't have accountability without it.