FILE PHOTO: UN General Assembly
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa Photo: Reuters/POOL
politics

Japanese foreign minister to assure Palestinian counterpart on aid

2 Comments
By Sakura Murakami and Kantaro Komiya
TOKYO

Japan's foreign minister said on Thursday she would meet her Palestinian counterpart during a visit to Israel and Jordan, and would communicate Japan's readiness to provide aid to the Palestinians.

Yoko Kamikawa is also set to meet Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen during her two-day trip from Friday, as the crisis in Gaza deepened after Israel conducted a strike on the Jabalia refugee camp and as foreigners, including Japanese nationals, leave.

"I hope to discuss how to respond to the grave humanitarian situation in the Gaza region as well as directly communicate Japan's readiness to continue providing aid," Kamikawa said of her meeting with her Palestinian counterpart.

She did not specify who she would meet from the Palestinian side.

Speaking to reporters before her departure, she acknowledged the Israeli strike on the Jabalia refugee camp and that many civilians had been killed in the attack.

"I understand the Israeli military has said the strike targeted Hamas operatives and relevant infrastructure," she said. She did not comment further.

All 10 Japanese nationals and their eight Palestinian family members wishing to leave Gaza have evacuated to Egypt, Kamikawa said, adding that the evacuees were in good health.

She said Japan would remain in touch with one Japanese national living in Gaza who wished to remain there and did not evacuate.

2 Comments
Japan attempting to provide aid to the Gaza region will just feed the terrorist group Hamas.

Israel is under attack as Palestinian Arab terrorist groups are purposely shooting rockets into civilian areas, in violation of international law. Hamas and its supporters' use of collective punishment is a war crime, which is the reason they need to be eliminated no matter the costs.

No aid to Gaza.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The Gaza Arabs badly need aid.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

