Finance ministry proposed cover story on land sale at heart of scandal: official

Japan's Finance Ministry proposed crafting a cover story with a school operator at the heart of a political scandal to justify a discount in the price of public land sold to the school, a ministry official said on Monday.
The admission is likely to increase opposition parties' calls for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign over the scandal involving the sale of state-owned land to the school operator, Moritomo Gakuen, which had ties to Abe's wife.
The affair, along with other government missteps, is clouding Abe's chance of winning a third three-year term as leader of his Liberal Democratic Party. Victory in a September party vote would put him on track to become Japan's longest serving premier as long as his coalition controls parliament.
"Last year, on Feb. 20, a finance bureau employee contacted Moritomo Gakuen's lawyer ... and suggested saying a lot of money was spent on the removal of rubbish and thousands of trucks were used," Mitsuru Ota, head of the Finance Ministry's finance bureau, told parliament.
"Moritomo's lawyer did not take any action on this phone call. It was wrong for us to ask Moritomo Gakuen to say something that was not true," Ota said, adding that the attempt to cook up a story was "highly embarrassing".
Following reports of the cover story, Abe on Monday repeated earlier statements in parliament that he and his wife were not involved in the land sale and said there is no evidence indicating they were involved. Abe has also said in the past he would resign if he or his wife were found to be involved.
Ota's comments confirmed a report by public broadcaster NHK last week and followed a March 12 admission by the ministry that it had altered documents relating to the land sale.
The plot of land in Japan's western region of Osaka was appraised to be worth 956 million yen ($8.95 million) but the ministry granted the school operator an 820 million yen discount.
It originally said the sale was appropriate and was heavily discounted to offset the costs of removing a lot of rubbish buried on the plot.
Prosecutors in Osaka arrested the school operator and his wife in July last year on suspicion of illegally receiving government subsidies.
The National Board of Audit, which is independent of the cabinet and has the authority to investigate spending by government agencies, said in November there was not enough evidence to support the heavy discount.
That fuelled speculation that the school operator used his ties with the prime minister's wife to secure the discount.
The fresh revelation comes soon after another scandal that is eroding Abe's support rates. Last week, the defence minister said the army had found activity logs last year from a controversial 2004 to 2006 deployment to Iraq, but had failed to report them to his predecessor.
Abe has apologised for the defence ministry's failure to disclose activity logs.
A survey by NHK published on Monday showed the share of voters who disapproved of Abe's cabinet rose seven points to 45 percent, while the number of supporters fell six points to 38 percent, the first negative rating in six months.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
10 Comments
kurisupisu
Apologies for lies to the electorate and wasting taxpayers’ money on covering up the lies.In any normal job that would be a sacking or a court trial, no?
Daniel Naumoff
Why is this still being circulated, state itself admitted it is indulging in organized crime. Just wait for the militarists and corruptionees to face justice.
MarkX
And wait for it in three, two, one," PM Abe states that he will fight for the abductees when he meets with President Trump in his visit to the US! I will do everything I can to bring back our people from North Korea, stated a stern faced Abe!"
It has always worked for him before whenever the heat begins to rise, I can't see why he won't try it again as this scandal just keeps on growing.
Schopenhauer
No replacement of Abe. We need a strong bad guy to overpower strong bad guys surrounding us. Abe is indispensable.
Dango bong
Usually the cover up is worse than the crime. To be honest I do nto care if the guy got a sweet land deal, but I do care how much they tried to cover it up.
That being said, who would you rather see at PM if Abe is gone? Aso? Nikai? Suga? Wow not many good choices
Yubaru
Right, it's only embarrassing NOW, because you got caught. Otherwise, if no one found out, no one would be embarrassed and it would be business as usual.
At the minimum Aso should be stepping down as Finance Minister and Vice PM to take responsibility for leading a ministry that felt comfortable enough to concoct a story like this!
Simon Foston
Dango bongToday 07:17 am JST
Not the best of examples either as none of them are being talked about in connection with the next LDP leadership race. It looks like if anyone replaces Abe it will be Shigeru Ishiba, Seiko Noda or Shinjiro Koizumi. Anyway, I would prefer just about anyone in the LDP to Abe, as bad as the rest of them may be.
Akie
What a shame govt. Apologize, apologize, apologize is nothing for Abe.
Simon Foston
SchopenhauerToday 07:07 am JST
Not up to you. The LDP will decide.
Abe's a bad guy then? You think he's been involved in this scandal?
I see nothing at all to indicate that Abe is up to the task. Winning push-over elections seems to be about all he's capable of.
Akie
Where is credibility for Abe to change the constitution?