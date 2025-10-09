Japanese news agency reprimands photographer over viral Takaichi remarks

Japanese news agency Jiji Press Ltd said Thursday it has strictly reprimanded a photographer for inappropriate remarks about new Liberal Democratic Party head Sanae Takaichi that were caught on a live stream and sparked anger online.

Jiji said it confirmed the photographer was among press corps waiting for Takaichi at LDP headquarters on Tuesday when an outlet's rolling stream recorded his remarks that he would "bring down approval ratings" and "only release photos that will lower the approval ratings."

The video was quickly shared online and sparked anger, with some social media users citing the remarks to criticize established media outlets.

The stream picked up other statements that appeared to be about Takaichi, but Jiji said it confirmed their photographer did not make them.

Jiji said it severely reprimanded the photographer as his comments raised doubts about the neutrality of its reporting. Masaru Saito, head of the company president's office, apologized to the LDP and others affected.

Takaichi, 64, won the LDP's leadership race on Saturday. A former internal affairs minister known for her staunch conservative views, she is projected to be elected as Japan's first female prime minister at an extraordinary parliamentary session later this month to replace Shigeru Ishiba, her predecessor as LDP chief.

Her periodic visits to the controversial war-linked Yasukuni shrine, which honors convicted war criminals along with Japan's war dead, have drawn sharp criticism from China and South Korea.

