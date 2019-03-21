Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are seen during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last November. Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Abe may meet Trump in April: officials, media

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may meet President Donald Trump in the United States in late April for talks on North Korea and Japan-U.S. trade, two government officials and Japanese media said on Thursday.

The meeting was requested by the Japanese side and arrangements were being made for the end of April, the Asahi Shimbun daily said, without giving a specific date.

Two government officials familiar with the matter told Reuters that planning for Abe's visit was underway.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman said an overseas trip by Abe had not been decided.

The talks would likely focus on North Korea after Trump's failed meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in February, against a backdrop of Tokyo's concern that is being sidelined in those negotiations, the Asahi Shimbun said.

Japan's cabinet is expected to vote next month on extending unilateral sanctions against North Korea by two years, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.

Japan-U.S. trade is also expected to be on the agenda.

Trump has prodded Japanese automakers to add more jobs in the United States as the White House has threatened to impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported vehicles, on the grounds of national security.

Japanese officials have repeatedly said that Abe and Trump agreed last year that Washington would not impose auto tariffs as long as bilateral trade talks are going on.

The Asahi Shimbun said discussions are also being held on a separate meeting in April between Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

Golden Week 2019: Make the Most of This Year’s Super-Sized Break

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Lifestyle

Odawara: Where The Samurai Spirit Is Still Very Much Alive

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Nature

Niyodo River, Nikobuchi Waterfall and Nakatsu Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Chojuan Inn

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 of the Best Japanese Manga for 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui