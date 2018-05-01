Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday. Photo: POOL/AFP
politics

Abe meets Palestinian president in Ramallah

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas on Tuesday as part of his Middle East tour.

Abbas welcomed Abe at his presidential headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah before heading into a bilateral meeting without addressing the media.

Abe is on a tour of the Middle East and will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

His visit also included trips to the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Earlier Tuesday in Amman, Jordan, Abe told Jordan's King Abdullah II that he hopes to upgrade Tokyo's ties with the kingdom into a strategic partnership.

Abe told the monarch that "Jordan's stability is indispensable for regional stability," and that Japan will provide as much aid as possible to ensure the country's economic and social stability. The Japanese prime minister was accompanied by a delegation of business leaders.

He said he hoped to "dramatically develop our bilateral ties."

Jordan, a key Western ally, has struggled with a sluggish economy, including rising unemployment, in the wake of regional conflicts, including in neighboring Syria and Iraq. The fighting next door has severely disrupted Jordan's trade.

Abdullah told Abe that he hopes to develop trade ties between the two countries.

Representatives of Japan, Jordan, Israel and the Palestinians held a meeting on the Jordanian banks of the Dead Sea on Sunday night to discuss their "corridor for peace and prosperity" initiative.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told reporters the initiative -- which aims to promote regional cooperation including through the creation of an agro-industrial park in the West Bank -- was making progress.

"Our efforts have finally started to bear fruits," Kono said.

He said the initiative is vital for economic development in the Palestinian territories and the Jordan valley.

© 2018 AFP/AP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

