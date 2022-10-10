Kishida to visit Perth in Australia, with eye on energy imports

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2022. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio will make a three-day visit to Australia from Oct 21, meeting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the city of Perth, the state capital of the mineral and energy export state of Western Australia.

Japan imports about 40 percent of its LNG from Australia, which is its largest provider. Australia also exports iron ore to Japan.

Speaking to radio on Monday, Albanese said: "I will be back there [Perth] in two weeks’ time... And I'll also be hosting a bilateral meeting with the Japanese prime minister. Rather than bringing the prime minister of Japan to Canberra or Melbourne, I'll be taking him to Perth."

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported last week the visit was planned for late October.

