Politician’s birthrate plan: Parents should nag their kids to have at least 3 babies

On Wednesday, Japanese politician Yoshitaka Sakurada was attending a fundraising event held in Chiba City. However, while Yoshitaka, who serves as a member of the House of Representatives, was looking to boost his financial resources, he was also hoping that those in attendance could indirectly boost Japan’s sagging birthrate.
“The number of women who don’t feel a need to get married is rising,” the 69-year-old Sakurada said. “I would like to have you all ask your children, or grandchildren, to have at least three children each.”
The fact that Sakurada himself wasn’t volunteering to boost the birth rate, and was asking even his political supporters to pass the actual child-making/-rearing responsibilities off on others, wasn’t lost on angry social media users in Japan, with Twitter comments including:
“I’d like at least two kids, but I don’t have the money to raise them, so I’m tired of hearing people say things like that.”
“My spouse and I both already work to earn money to care for our aging parents whom we love, so even just being asked to have at least three kids too is exhausting.”
“Shut your mouth, Sakurada.”
“He doesn’t get it at all. It’s not like people aren’t having kids because they don’t want them. He doesn’t understand that in today’s world, it’s incredibly difficult from a financial, psychological, and energy standpoint to raise three kids.”
“Please make a society in which I can have three kids.”
Following the backlash to his baby-making plea, Sakurada offered a clarification on Thursday. “I made my remark as one way of dealing with Japan’s declining birthrate. I deeply desire for people to enjoy the happiness of having children. I wanted to say that it is important for us to create an environment in which it is easier to raise children,” Sakurada told reporters. “I had no intention of forcing parenthood upon others, or of hurting anyone’s feelings.”
Sakurada’s attachment to the larger family sizes of a generation ago perhaps aren’t so surprising. He is, after all, the same guy who felt no apprehension about being in charge of cybersecurity for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite, by his own admission, having “never touched a computer.” Still, a little firmer understanding of the lives of today’s young adults might go a long way in helping him form more effective strategies for boosting Japan’s birthrate than recruiting parents and grandparents to nag the country into having more babies.
Sources: Yahoo! Japan News/Sankei Shimbun via Jin, Twitter
Read more stories from SoraNews24.
-- What do Japanese people think of their country’s low birthrate? 【Video】
-- Japan’s prime minister wants to make it illegal for parents to hit kids when disciplining them
-- Japanese advice columnist shuts down mother who doesn’t want to give son permission to marry
- External Link
- https://soranews24.com/2019/05/30/japanese-politicians-birthrate-plan-have-parents-nag-their-kids-to-have-at-least-three-babies/
11 Comments
Login to comment
Disillusioned
Wow! The people have spoken! Japan is doomed!
Thunderbird2
You can't force people to have babies - if people resent having them then imagine the problems further down the line. Scotland has the same issue... our birthrate is slowing. The solution is immigration - incomers and people working here from other countries are having babies... problem solved.
Only difference is that we welcome immigration in Scotland... Japan still has a bit of work in that area.
Vince Black
Oh dear... more advice from someone who wouldn't even know how to make a child...
oh and then you'll build enough daycare centers to accommodate all these children?
Thought not.
papigiulio
Oh this is the same guy who was in charge of cyber-security and never used a pc before so let's just ignore anything he says.
Cricky
Now I understand why the government makes the decisions it does, "The law maker has spoken, do as he says". What does he have to do to be completely discarded? Oh he raises lots of cash. Got it.
Isa
hahahahahhahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha with what money am I supposed to raise one child, nevermind three?
Laguna
My two kids were born and raised in Japan, though both attended college in the US. My son works in Tokyo now but is looking at options in the US, and my newly-graduated daughter never considered moving back. I'm sure they'll both have kids, but probably not here.
Tony G
Men and women from developed countries tend to think of their career, finances, hobbies, etc before having kids.
Men and women from undeveloped countries （Philippines, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh etc..）will have children under any conditions.
This trend is natural and won't reverse.
Kobe White Bar Owner
With politician’s like this we really are doomed.
Deadforgood
Nag their kids to make more?...I think there are reasons why Japanese aren't having children, nagging the youth to make more is not going to change anything.
bicultural
Third one due in one month!
macv
we had 4 children one died in childbirth RIP when I was assaulted by a Japanese lunatic and severely injured could not work for years the authorities rewarded him without keeping him in detention for one single night, district court ordered me to pay assailant court fees - this is how Japan rewards couples who have children.