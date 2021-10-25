Japanese rice tastier due to global warming, says Aso

Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso said Monday that rice on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido "has become tastier thanks to (global) warming," a remark likely to raise eyebrows of climate campaigners.
People often associate a warming climate with negative developments, but there is "something good," said the 81-year-old politician, who until recently had served as finance minister for nearly nine years. He made the remarks while giving a stump speech in Hokkaido's Otaru for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate running in Sunday's general election.
Aso, currently vice president of the ruling party, said rice in Hokkaido "used to be unsalable" but is now tastier and even exported "because of higher temperatures."
"This is a reality," he said in front of voters.
Aso, who was prime minister between 2008 and 2009, has often come under fire for gaffes and controversial statements.© KYODO
dagon
I have read books of the wit and wisdom and George Bush and the unintended poetry of Donald Trump. Aso needs his own collected works. All privileged buffoons whose drag and damage to societies East and West has been incalculable.
louisferdinandc
Aso’s remarks on Japanese rice and global warming effects go right up in the top 3 of self-entitled idiotic sentences, fighting for gold with Marie Antoinette’s « let them eat cake ».
dbsaiya
Just another reason why the LDP has to be removed. Rid us of this moron. This is a reality.
GW
When will this idiot stop spewing nonsense!
What an embarrassment this guy is to Japan, go AWAY!
prionking
Japan's best troll.
Jamminradio
Before everyone starts screaming, does anyone know the full context of the remarks and the speech itself?
Probably not.
skotmanforyou
Ah, Aso san. Hadn't heard from him for a while but like only Aso can, he came with a remark to hit the front page again.
UK9393
Another gem to add to the list of idiocy. Still, not quiet in the top ten, with the utterance that, The elderly should be allowed to "hurry up and die" to relieve pressure on the state being No 1. Should take the advice.
cleo
Hokkaido rice tastes better because of global warming?
I'm sure that will be a great comfort to all the folks flooded out of their homes due to extreme weather patterns. Their emergency-ration onigiri will taste so much better, make it all worth while.
Moron.
ListenTheTruth
A s o strikes again! Foot in mouth disease.
Helix
What if he’s right?
sf2k
Also yield drops for every degree increase, so eventually you won't be able to grow rice at all.
TIme for another drink
In_japan
I laughed very hard. A-so!